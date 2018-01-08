Giant supermarket chain Kroger will stop accepting Visa credit cards at its Food Co., stores in California and may expand the ban.

Foods Co., part of Kroger's California-based Food 4 Less Stores subsidiary, says 21 supermarkets and five gas stations in central and northern California will no longer accept Visa credit cards starting August 14.

The decision was made to save on the high costs associated with Visa's "interchange rates and network fees," Foods Co. said in a statement.

But the action could be more far-reaching. Cincinnati-based Kroger is considering expanding the ban to more of its stores, company spokesman Chris Hjelm told Bloomberg. “If we have to expand that beyond Foods Co., we’re prepared to take that step,” Hjelm told Bloomberg.

Retailers pay $90 billion in so-called swipe fees annually, according to Bloomberg, and Kroger is concerned that Visa's rates and fees are among the highest charged.

What Kroger is paying now is "out of alignment," Hjelm said. "We don’t believe we have a choice but to use whatever mechanism possible to get it back in alignment.”

Foods Co. will still accept all debit cards including Visa debit cards, as well as MasterCard, American Express and Discover credit cards.

The grocer said the move will save customers from higher prices, Foods Co. president Bryan Kaltenbach in a statement. “We realize this will be a change for some customers,” he said. “But we believe this change will benefit all our customers by allowing our Foods Co. stores to continue to offer the things our customers value most, including our low prices, fresh produce and services more than payment type.”

Visa said it was "disappointed at Kroger's decision," in a statement to CNBC. "Visa remains committed to working with Kroger to reach a reasonable solution."

Contributing: Joe Syzdlowski, The Salinas Californian

