Dutch carrier KLM is expanding to Boston.

The airline will add non-stop service to its hub in Amsterdam beginning March 31, offering three flights a week on 292-seat Airbus A330-300 widebody jets. A fourth weekly flight will be added to the schedule starting July 1.

KLM say its flights will be in addition to the two daily round-trips offered by partner Delta. KLM and Delta are both members of the SkyTeam frequent-flier alliance and – along with Air France – are part of a joint-venture partnership that allows the carriers to sell seats on and share revenues from each other’s flights.

The flights being added by KLM will give customers an earlier departure from Amsterdam and a later departure from Boston than what’s currently scheduled on Delta alone.

“By adding a direct KLM service, we offer our customers more options for travel between Amsterdam and Boston, in partnership with Delta Air Lines. Boston is the 17th north-Atlantic destination served directly by KLM,” KLM CEO Pieter Elbers says in a statement.

The A330s that KLM will use for the route are configured with 30 business-class seats, 40 extra-legroom economy seats and 222 in standard coach.

TODAY IN THE SKY: First look: Delta shows off new 'flagship' Airbus A350 in Atlanta

First look: Delta shows off brand-new Airbus A350

TODAY IN THE SKY: First look: Delta shows off first Boeing 777 retrofitted with new cabin interior

Delta Air Lines reveals its first retrofitted Boeing 777 cabin

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com