Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons are now parents.

Dunst's rep Stephen Huvane confirmed to USA TODAY Tuesday that the couple welcomed a baby boy. Huvane did not provide any other specifics about the pair's first child.

The Beguiled star debuted her bump in a portrait series for Rodarte in January. In an image shared to the fashion house's Instagram, she cradled her stomach, clad in a pink floral dress and corsage.

Dunst, 36, and Plemons (Friday Night Lights, Breaking Bad), 30, played onscreen spouses in the second season of FX's Fargo adaptation.

Dunst confirmed reports of the pair's real-life engagement in January of last year, showing off her engagement bling at Paris Fashion Week.

Congratulations to the new parents!

