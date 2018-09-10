This picture taken on October 7, 2018 and released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on October 8, 2018 via KNS shows North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) greeting US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (R) at the Paekhwawon State Guesthouse in Pyongyang. - Kim Jong Un has agreed to hold a second summit with US President Donald Trump as soon as possible, Seoul said on October 7, after Washington's top diplomat held "productive" talks on denuclearisation with the North Korean leader in Pyongyang. (Photo by KCNA VIA KNS / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP) /

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, whose regime has routinely persecuted Christians, has invited Pope Francis to visit Pyongyang, the South Korean presidential office said Tuesday.

"Chairman Kim said he will ardently welcome the pope if he visits Pyongyang'," Kim Eui-kyeom, spokesman for South Korean President Moon Jae-in, told media in Seoul.

The spokesman said Moon will deliver Kim's message to the pontiff when he visits the Vatican Oct. 17-18. Moon will be spending several days in Europe next week.

The Vatican did not immediately respond to a request for comment from USA TODAY.

Christians in North Korea have been forced to meet in secret and in some cases sentenced to labor camps, according to a U.S. State Department report. The May report, based on United Nations studies of North Koreans who have fled the regime and other sources, says Kim's regime routinely employed “arbitrary executions, political prison camps, and torture amounting to crimes against humanity” against Christians in particular throughout 2017.

