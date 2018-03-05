These two fashionistas never disappoint at the Kentucky Derby.

So, the burning question for Saturday is what will NBC commentators Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski be wearing?

In years past, the former Team USA Olympic figure skaters, who now report for NBC Sports, have made a splash with their bold fashion choices.

Especially Weir, who has broadcast from Churchill Downs in a hat made of roses in the shape of a horse head and in a white and gold crown adorned with a three-foot pink braid down his back.

We've got it on good authority that year his choice — which is still under wraps — is equally "daring."

Olympic skater Johnny Weir on the red carpet. (By Michael Dossett, Special to The Courier-Journal) May 1, 2010

Maybe even "explosive," said one famous milliner in the know.

Lipinski will be on the opposite end of the fashion spectrum. She'll rotate through three elegant fascinators created for her by Christine Moore, the featured milliner of the 144th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.

The on-air team, who were popular commentators during the figure skating competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, will be returning to provide lifestyle and celebrity content for NBC Sports live from the Peacock Paddock at the 2018 Kentucky Derby.

"We really look forward to the Kentucky Derby each year," Lipinski told Courier Journal. "We love the race, but we also love the fashion, and it's a time that Johnny and I get to play with our fashion and really have fun with it."

Weir will again be wearing a tweet-powered brooch in the shape of a small horse as part of his outfit. The more conversation generated on Twitter using the designated hashtag, #WatchMeNeighNeigh, the faster the horse will gallop and illuminate.

The last time Weir wore the brooch — it was activated more than six million times on Derby Day. That's a lot of tweets!

NBC's five hours of live coverage begins at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday and will be hosted by Bob Costas and Mike Tirico.

Also for the first time ever at a Triple Crown race, NBC Sports will utilize an aerial camera over the full backstretch, which will offer a perspective 15-18 feet above the track and travel up to 80 miles per hour.

More than 50 additional cameras will be also used, including a helmet camera on the outrider, who escorts the winning horse and jockey to the winner’s circle. They'll also have a camera suspended 80-feet high on the Churchill Downs video board structure, a robotic camera in the paddock saddling area, and a camera focused on race caller Larry Collmus.

And a jockey, trainer and owner will be wired-for-sound for final jockeys’ instructions and post-race reactions.

Olympians Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir pose for a photo on the Derby Red Carpet. May 03, 2014

Other celebrity commentators during NBC's Kentucky Derby coverage will include NBC News weather anchor and correspondent Dylan Dreyer and NBC Sports Group’s NASCAR features reporter Rutledge Wood.

