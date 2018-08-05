Behold, a joyous miracle happened today! The longstanding super-feud between pop divas Katy Perry and Taylor Swift has ended with a literal olive branch.

Swift, 28, posted an Instagram story before taking the stage Tuesday for the first concert of her Reputation World Tour at University of Phoenix Stadium in Arizona, revealing the dramatic thaw.

The end of the Instagram story featured a picture of a gift-boxed olive branch — a symbol of peace — sent to her with a note from Perry.

The note featured Perry's dog, Nugget, and started with the words "Hello Old Friend."

"I just went to my dressing room and found this actual olive branch," Swift said in the Instagram story. "This means so much to me."

Swift placed a heart emoji on the picture and wrote “Thank you, Katy.”

One eagle-eyed Twitter user zoomed in close to spell out the small words in the note.

“Hello old friend—



I’ve been doing some reflecting on past miscommunications and hard feelings between us. I really want to clear the air. —— I’m deeply sorry for...”



Bad Blood is OVER.

KATY APOLOGIZED TO TAYLOR.

I’m dead pic.twitter.com/ziuovcoOts — Dallas Glendale (@dallas_dante) May 8, 2018

The feud between the pop icons has been long and filled with speculation. Fans went into overdrive about the drama after Swift released Bad Blood, a single off her 2015 album 1989, and told Rolling Stone it was about another female artist.

Perry sang the diss track Swish Swish, which fans believe is about Swift, with James Corden during a "Carpool Karaoke" session last May.

"There's a situation," Perry said after Corden brought up the "Taylor beef" during their car ride. "Honestly, it’s really like, she started it and it’s time for her to finish it."

Perry confirmed that a scuffle over backup dancers was the long-rumored start of the feud.

“It’s so crazy!” Perry explained. "I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn't speak to me."

There was some foreshadowing of peace. On Monday night, Perry dressed up like an actual angel at the Met Ball in New York City.

Fans around the world rejoiced on Twitter.

KATY AND TAYLOR JUST SOLVED THEIR BAD BLOOD IT'S WHAT I DESERVE pic.twitter.com/SWoCdrH1rj — H. (@sweehtner) May 8, 2018

Me as soon as i saw 'Katy' and 'Hey old friend' pic.twitter.com/Ju6pNw0JfL — Hannah wants to hug Taylor on 15/06/18 (@Hannah_Swiftie) May 8, 2018

