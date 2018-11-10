Kanye West shows President Trump a photo of a powered plane he says he's developing with Apple.

Oliver Contreras, Pool/Getty Images

Now we know what Kanye West has been up to on his recent Detroit visits.

The rapper and businessman, who has become a top celebrity supporter of President Donald Trump, turned into an auto industry adviser Thursday after a lunch meeting with the president.

Sitting across from Trump at the president's desk with a crowd of media in the Oval Office, West noted that his IQ had been tested in the 98th percentile and touted his business acumen.

“I’ve never stepped into a situation where I didn’t make people more money,” he said.

West has made two recent visits to Detroit, which may well make a guy with a 98th percentile IQ into an auto expert. So during a 10-minute soliloquy on a range of topics, he offered his advice to Ford Motor Co.:

Rapper Kanye West holds his phone with a picture of a plane after he showed it to President Donald Trump during a meeting at the White House on October 11, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Oliver Contreras, Pool/Getty Images

“One of the things we gotta set is Ford to have the highest design, the dopest cars, the most amazing — I don't really say dope. I don't say negative words and try to flip them. We just say positive, lovely, divine, universal words. So the fly-est, freshest, most amazing car.

More: The NRA loved Kanye West's Oval Office monologue. Everyone else? Not so much

More: Kanye, 000000 for your iPhone credentials is a really bad idea -- even without the cameras

More: Kanye West goes on 10-minute soliloquy, references Superman cape and swears during White House visit

“And what we want to start with,” he said, taking out his smartphone, “is … I brought a gift with me right here. This right here is the iPlane I. It’s a hydrogen-powered airplane, and this is what our president should be flying in.”

He reached across the president’s desk to show him an image of the conceptual plane. It wasn't clear if he wants Ford to go into the hydrogen airplane business.

Ford communications Vice President Mark Truby was unruffled.

“Well, it’s like we always say, you can’t spell fresh, fly and dope without Ford,” he said.

Reach Randy Essex at ressex@freepress.com; follow him on Twitter @randyessex

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com