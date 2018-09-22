GTY 137860260 E ENT CEL CIN USA CA
Aniston and Theroux in 2012.
Kevin Winter, Getty Images for DGA

Justin Theroux is breaking his silence on his February split from Jennifer Aniston.

In a New York Times interview Saturday, the actor, 47, described the divorce as "heartbreaking" but "gentle."

"The good news is that was probably the most — I’m choosing my words really carefully — it was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity,” he said.

He continued, "Again, neither one of us is dead, neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets at each other. It’s more like, it’s amicable. It’s boring, but, you know, we respected each other enough that it was as painless as it could be.”

Theroux explained the separation didn't happen without difficulties though.

"It was heartbreaking, only in the sense that the friendship would not be the same, as far as just the day to day,” Theroux said. “But the friendship is shifting and changing, you know, so that part is something that we’re both very proud of.”

When the former couple announced their separation in Feb., they described it as "mutual" and "lovingly made."

"We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship," they said in a statement at the time.

More: Miranda Lambert reveals split from Evan Felker, says she's 'happily single'

More: 30 celebrity couples we forgot about

Photos: Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux
01 / 18
US actor Justin Theroux, left and his wife US actress Jennifer Aniston pose during a photocall ahead of a diner for the launch of a Louis Vuitton leather goods collection in collaboration with US artist Jeff Koons, at the Louvre in Paris, Tuesday, April 11, 2017. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) ORG XMIT: XFM112
02 / 18
epa06111612 US actress Jennifer Aniston (L) and husband US actor Justin Theroux (R) attend the star ceremony for US actor Jason Bateman in Hollywood, California, USA 26 July 2017. Bateman received the 2,616th star on the Walk of Fame in the category of Motion Pictures. EPA/PAUL BUCK ORG XMIT: PBX09
03 / 18
Here are photos of the actors in when they made red carpet walks together, starting with the Season 3 premiere of Theroux's show 'The Leftovers,' from April 2017.
04 / 18
SANTA MONICA, CA - JANUARY 17: Actors Jennifer Aniston (L) and Justin Theroux attend the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on January 17, 2016 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 598500511 ORIG FILE ID: 505426788
05 / 18
I now pronounce you Oscar presenters: Jennifer Aniston and longtime fiancé Justin Theroux finally, seen here at February's Academy Awards, have finally tied the knot. They reportedly wed Wednesday night at their Los Angeles home.
06 / 18
Aniston and Theroux began dating soon after their comedy 'Wanderlust' wrapped production in 2010. She played a New Yorker (married to Paul Rudd) who leaves the city in search of a less-expensive but more meaningful life. Theroux played the guru at a commune they visited in Georgia.
07 / 18
The couple have been keeping the paparazzi busy ever since. Here, they stroll the streets of New York's West Village in 2010, not far from the home of her 'Friends' alter-ego, Rachel Green.
08 / 18
The couple soon began a matchy-matchy phase with her adopting his uniform of black-leather-jacket-and-jeans. Here, during a 2011 stroll through New York's West Village, they added aviators and an umbrella.
09 / 18
The his-and-hers black ensembles continued into the evening, albeit with her showing more skin.
10 / 18
Soon, Theroux became Aniston's official awards show eye candy. Here, they mug for the cameras at an AFI salute to Robert Downey Jr. in October 2011.
11 / 18
Aniston and Theroux checked out Paris' Palais Royal gardens in June 2012.
12 / 18
The couple went public with their engagement in August 2012. As the announcement came a few months after her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, proposed to Angelina Jolie, the tabloids began speculating over who would remarry first.
13 / 18
Theroux and Aniston stepped out in Chelsea in July 2013.
14 / 18
They went to their first Academy Awards together in February 2013.
15 / 18
Last summer, Theroux stepped into the spotlight with his first major TV show, HBO's 'Leftovers.' Here, the couple attends the series' New York premiere in June 2014.
16 / 18
Theroux and Aniston were a frequent sight on red carpets during the 2015 awards season, as she was thought to be a best-actress contender for 'Cake.' Here, they put in time with the cameras at January's Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Los Angeles.
17 / 18
Here, Theroux escorted the nominated Aniston to the 2015 Screen Actors Guild Awards.
18 / 18
Aniston and Theroux make their way through the post-Oscar party circuit, with her proving Angelina Jolie isn't the only Mrs. Pitt who could rock a thigh-high slit.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com