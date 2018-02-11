MIAMI — Cesar Sayoc, the Florida man accused of sending pipe bombs to prominent Democrats and critics of President Donald Trump, will be transferred to New York to face federal charges, a judge ruled Friday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Edwin Torres ordered Sayoc to be transferred after his lawyers waived a Friday hearing on the removal issue, saying it's in his best interest to have the hearing in New York.

Sayoc, 56, is accused of sending 15 improvised explosive devices by mail to targets in New York and other locations. He was arrested last Friday at an auto parts store.

FBI officials say the alleged targets included former President Barack Obama, presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, former Vice President Joe Biden, former CIA director John Brennan, Sen. Cory Booker, of New Jersey, Rep. Maxine Water, D-Calif., billionaire philanthropist and donor George Soros, and actor and director Robert De Niro, among others.

None of the bombs exploded, and no one was injured.

Prosecutors said evidence shows Sayoc began planning the attacks as early as mid-July while he was living in the Miami area in his white van, which is covered with images of Trump and posters critical of top Democrats and the media.

Investigators searched a laptop in the van and allegedly found lists of addresses that match the labels on the bombs that were mailed from South Florida.

They also found repeated copies of return labels with the same address and misspelling of Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s name as the return labels on the bomb packages. The return labels had the same typeface, font and font size as the packages, prosecutors said in court filings.

While searching the laptop and Sayoc’s cellphone, investigators also found internet searches for addresses of the targets and their families.

In addition, documents on the laptop contained addresses for “numerous additional targets,” prosecutors said. Those targets were not named, but officials said they have all been notified by the FBI.

"Put simply, only the defendant’s arrest and incapacitation resulting from his detention were sufficient to stop his attack,” U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said in a letter to the court.

Sayoc’s defense attorneys called the prosecution’s evidence in a criminal complaint “flimsy stuff.”

He is being held at the federal detention center in downtown Miami.

Sayoc, who has been living in his van for much of the last decade, listed his mother’s Aventura condominium as his residence. He’s been estranged from his family for years, a family lawyer said.

Family members have described Sayoc as a mentally disturbed individual who refused requests to seek help. Acquaintances say his obsession with Republican politics only began in the last few years.

For years, Sayoc has struggled to maintain friendships or hold a steady job, bouncing from one gig to the next. He’s worked as a pizza delivery driver, in strip clubs and at a dry cleaning business.

Sayoc, whose mother is Italian and father is Filipino, has falsely misrepresented his family history, claiming to be a member of the Seminole tribe.

Federal officials, in calling for him to be kept behind bars, pointed to Sayoc’s criminal history dating back to 1991 for alleged theft and drug offenses.

In 2002, he was sentenced to a year of probation after he screamed at a Florida Power and Light employee on the phone, threatening to “blow up FPL” in a manner “worse than Sept. 11.” Court records show he was angry about an electric bill.

Stanglin reported from McLean, Virginia.





