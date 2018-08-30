In this file photo taken on September 5, 2008 Republican presidential candidate John McCain pauses while addressing a campaign event at the Freedom Hill Ampitheatre in Sterling Heights, Michigan.

"Few of us have been tested the way John once was, or required to show the kind of courage that he did," former President Barack Obama said in a statement upon the news of Senator John McCain's passing. "But all of us can aspire to the courage to put the greater good above our own. At John's best, he showed us what that means. And for that, we are all in his debt."

Obama will join former President George W. Bush in eulogizing the man that they both bested to become president of the United States.

McCain's memorial service at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. will begin at 10 a.m. ET Saturday.

Prior to the service, a procession will take place to carry Senator McCain from the United States Capitol Building, where he lay in state on Friday. His widow Cindy McCain will lead the procession to the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial, where a wreath will be laid in her husband's honor, before proceeding to the National Cathedral for the memorial service.

USA TODAY is providing extended coverage of McCain's memorial events, including Saturday's service at the National Cathedral. You can watch it live in the player above starting at 9:30 a.m. ET.

