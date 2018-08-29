Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., receives the National Constitution Center's Liberty Medal from former vice president Joe Biden on Monday in Philadelphia.

The world knew John McCain as a senator, presidential candidate, veterans advocate and prisoner of war, but Vice President Joe Biden tweeted "to me, more than anything, John was a friend. He will be missed dearly."

On Thursday, Biden will deliver a eulogy for McCain during a private memorial service at North Phoenix Baptist Church. It's just on one of several commemorations in Arizona, Washington and Maryland this week honoring McCain's life and decades of service to the nation.

He and Biden served together in the U.S. Senate for more than 20 years and forged a friendship beyond party lines.

Speaking on "The View" alongside Meghan McCain in December, Biden said: “Her dad is one of my best friends. Her dad goes after me, hammer and tong. We’re like two brothers who were somehow raised by different fathers because of our points of view. But I know — and I mean this sincerely — even when your dad got mad at me and said I should get the hell off the ticket ... I know if I picked up the phone tonight and called John McCain and said, ‘John, I’m at 2nd and Vine in Oshkosh and I need your help,’ he’d get on a plane and come.”

