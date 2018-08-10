LaCroix recently made headlines after a lawsuit was filed against its parent company alleging the "all natural" sparkling water contained an ingredient used in cockroach pesticide. Alleged synthetic ingredients aside, is sparkling water healthy anyway?

Is carbonated water better, worse or the same as still water?

Sparkling water is just water with carbon dioxide added for fizz. The carbon dioxide changes to carbonic acid in your body.

The biggest potential negative: Some say the acid from bubbly water can erode tooth enamel. André Ritter, at the University of North Carolina School of Dentistry, told Today that frequent sparkling water drinkers are the most at risk. And, adding lemon or lime juice makes the drinks even less friendly to enamel. Researchers in the UK soaked teeth in flavored sparkling water and found that tooth erosion was similar to that of orange juice. Still, tossing back a sparkling water is less harsh on teeth compared to soda. In fact, a study by the Journal of the American Dental Association categorized carbonated mineral water as "minimally invasive" compared with other carbonated drinks.

a dozen or so LaCroix cans opened, in various flavors.

Lacroixwater.com

Robin Foroutan, a dietician and spokesperson for for the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, told USA TODAY in terms of hydration, sparkling water is the same as pure water. Drinking it throughout the day can fuel your healthy fluid intake.

"The only reasons to cut back is if you find yourself being bloaty," she said.

The carbonation in the water can make people feel bloated and cause them to burp.

More: Why you should drink water first thing every day

Most experts say if you're more likely to grab sparkling water over still water, go for it. It could keep you more hydrated and healthier.

More: LaCroix faces lawsuit for allegedly including cockroach insecticide ingredient in its sparkling water

Follow Ashley May on Twitter: @AshleyMayTweets

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com