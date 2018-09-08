Tour the new Guinness brewery in Maryland
The Guinness Open Gate Brewery & Barrel House opened near Baltimore Aug. 3. It’s the first new U.S. Guinness brewery in more than 60 years.
Guinness Open Gate is open to the public Monday through Friday 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
A bartender pours the Maryland brewery’s flagship beer, Guinness Blonde American Lager.
The Guinness taproom serves 16 types of beer, most of which are brewed at the facility.
The Guinness taproom serves several of its signature stouts and the Crosslands Pale Ale, made with Maryland-grown malted barley and hops.
This is what the Guinness brewery looked like in late June 2018 when it was still under construction.
Prior to the opening of Guinness Open Gate Brewery, the beer maker operated a test taproom.
Guinness Open Gate features the brand’s signature harp symbol on the front.
Guinness Open Gate contains a gift shop selling branded mugs, T-shirts, glasses and other merchandise.
Mugs sold at the Guinness gift shop feature the toucan, used in a popular advertising campaign in the 1930s.
Guinness T-shirts carry the Guinness harp against a backdrop of the Maryland flag.
A wall near the entrance displays cans of the Guinness Blonde brewed in Maryland, which will be available nationally in September.
Cans of the Guinness Blonde feature the brand’s signature harp against an image of the Maryland flag.
Guinness Open Gate Brewery won’t sell cases of beer. But soon beer lovers can fill up growlers at the growler station.
Many walls throughout the Guinness Open Gate Brewery feature a toucan, used in an advertising campaign in the 1930s to lift sagging sales.
A wall in the Guinness Open Gate Brewery delves into the history of the toucan advertising campaign in the 1930s.
An exhibit on the first floor highlights Guinness’ history of aging its beer in wood barrels.
The barrel display includes wooden furniture made from leftover wood casks in 1963.
The Guinness Open Gate Brewery’s outdoor space contains Adirondack chairs and high-top and picnic tables covered in umbrellas where visitors can enjoy a glass on nice days.
The Guinness Maryland campus displays signs pointing the way to Guinness breweries around the world, including its headquarters in Dublin.
The signs at the Guinness Maryland property also point the way to Guinness’ only brewery in the U.S.
Guinness brand ambassador Ryan Wagner points to barrels from the original site, a historic whiskey distillery.
While Maryland is synonymous with crabs, the wall here depicts an Irish brown crab long used in Guinness advertising.
Guinness brand ambassador Ryan Wagner explains that Baltimore tap water is used in Guinness beer brewed in Maryland.
Guinness brand ambassador Ryan Wagner discusses malt, one of the four main ingredients in beer.
Hops are one of the four main ingredients in beer, along with yeast, malt and water.
Guinness brand ambassador Ryan Wagner describes the brewing process in front of a 10-barrel brewing system that makes small-batch brews.
Guinness included “Barrel House” in the Maryland brewery’s official name to give a nod to the beer maker’s history of barrel-aging beer, which will continue in the facility.
The second floor of the Guinness Open Gate Brewery displays ads from the 1930s that feature toucans.
Exhibits at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery continue on the second floor and include photos of cans and bottles.
The custom bar in the future restaurant, 1817, features brass and subway tiles.
The Guinness Open Gate lawn can hold 4,000 and is crafted in the shape of a Guinness gravity glass.
Tom Day, chairman of Diageo Beer Company USA, talks about the massive excitement surrounding the opening of the new Maryland brewery.
The Guinness taproom features booth seating and can hold up to 250.
The Guinness outdoor space features an outdoor bar and will host concerts and other events.
U.S. fans of Guinness won’t have to travel to Dublin to indulge in a tour and tasting experience of one of the most recognizable brands in the beer industry. Makers of the beer toasted the opening of the $90 million Guinness Open Gate Brewery & Barrel House Aug. 3 near Baltimore, its first U.S. brewery in more than 60 years.

Located in Relay, Maryland, 10 miles from downtown Baltimore, the attraction is expected to host 300,000 visitors a year to its gift shop, brew house, taproom and restaurant, which opens later this month. Guinness Open Gate sits on a 62-acre property where parent company Diageo, the world’s largest drinks maker, had owned the property since 2001.

After nine months of construction involving 2,250 workers, it was exciting to see the project come to life, says Tom Day, chairman of Diageo Beer Company USA.

“It took an army of people to build. It’s one of the proudest moments of my life,” Day says.

The taproom’s 16 beers, most of which are brewed at the site, include Guinness IPA and Crosslands Pale Ale, made with Maryland-grown malted barley and hops. Visitors can tour the site on their own for now, perusing exhibits that highlight the beer-making process and Guinness history, until guided tours become available by Labor Day.

While Guinness is best known for its thick, dark iconic stout, the Maryland brewery’s flagship beer is the light, effervescent Guinness Blonde American Lager. It’s currently the only beer made on site that customers can buy outside of the campus. The brewery will produce four to six new beers that will be distributed regionally in Maryland, Virginia and Pennsylvania, and, in some cases, nationally, Day says.

Visitors won’t find TVs in the taproom and restaurant or any alcoholic beverages besides Guinness beer. The goal is to get beer drinkers to unplug for a few hours and savor their surroundings, says Guinness brand ambassador Ryan Wagner.

The beer maker’s new facility shows how critical it is for breweries to offer a tasting room and tour to build their brand, says Bart Watson, chief economist of the Brewers Association. “It’s important to have that experiential connection to beer,” Watson says.

Opening Guinness Open Gate will help Diageo tap into the $111 billion US beer market, where Guinness is currently the ninth-largest brand in sales. “They’re looking for ways to grow their market and this is one viable strategy,” Watson says.

We got an early look inside Guinness’ new visitor experience; see the highlights in the slideshow above.

Tour Dublin's Guinness Storehouse
In Dublin, Ireland's St. James's Gate Brewery, Guinness Storehouse opened in 2000.
It's open daily to visitors with exhibits, bars, cafes, restaurants, education and retail inside.
A copy of Arthur Guinness' 9,000-year lease is embedded in the foundation at the entry of Guinness Storehouse.
The Storehouse has seven levels of interactive experiences for visitors.
Guinness stout is made with four ingredients: water (from the nearby Wicklow Mountains), barley (malted and roasted), hops and yeast.
Original Guinness barrels are displayed.
Guinness offers a "multi-sensory tasting experience" on the second floor of the storehouse.
This includes vapors of the four ingredients to smell.
Historic Guinness labels are on display.
Grab a pint at the rooftop Gravity Bar inside Guinness Storehouse.
Adjacent to Guinness Storehouse, Open Gate Brewery is a working brewery in which new products will be developed and perfected, "almost like a playground for brewers," says Guinness beer ambassador Domhnall Marnell.
The experimental brewery has been in operation for more than a century. Guinness opened this portion to the public in 2015.
The brewery and barrel house is open to the public on select days with advance booking. The entry fee includes a paddle of four beers exclusive to Open Gate Brewery.
The Guinness logo is based on a 14th-century Irish harp, the O'Neill, which is found in the Long Hall within the Library of Trinity College Dublin. Guinness trademarked its harp in 1876.
Guinness' first advertisement in 1929 touted its health benefits with the slogan, "Guinness is Good For You." It was believed that the yeast settlement at the bottom of the bottle would boost iron levels in blood.
The Guinness family crest depicts a boar and can be seen in floor tiles throughout St. Patrick's Cathedral in Dublin.
