Before Alek Minassian killed 10 people, the majority of them women, by driving his van into pedestrians on a Toronto street Monday, he posted on Facebook praising mass murderer Elliot Rodger and called for an "Incel Rebellion," an uprising of men who are angry women won't have sex with them.

Incel stands for "involuntary celibate," a term that proliferated on 4chan, an online message board that's frequently the source of harassment campaigns, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), a watchdog of hate groups. The online forum Reddit also hosts incel communities. Last November, it shut down its "Incels" message board, which had 40,000 members, after numerous posts promoted rape and violence against women.

Rodger killed six people near the campus of the University of California, Santa Barbara, in 2014, and wrote a manifesto in which he blamed women for his loneliness, claiming: “I'm the perfect guy and yet you throw yourselves at these obnoxious men instead of me, the supreme gentleman."

"[Incels are] men who believe that women are withholding sex from them, and they are celibate not by choice but because of societal structures, or because of feminism or because of the evils of women," said Keegan Hankes, a senior intelligence analyst at SPLC. "It fits right into the ecosystem of the denigration of women as dumb, as tricksters, as horrible people that these men are the victims of."

Posts from self-identified incels range from self-pitying (many call themselves ugly or even subhuman) to misogynistic to violent.

"Some of them are there because they feel lonely, and they feel forsaken, they feel that no one wants to look at them, or be friends with them or attend to them, that no one's attracted to them — and that hurts," Judith Taylor, professor of sociology at University of Toronto, told the Associated Press. "Other people take it to another level, they talk about killing women, they talk about having sex with dead women. It can become very graphic and very toxic."

Entitled to sex

A common theme in incel threads is that women, or "Stacys," are shallow hypocrites for having sex with men with muscles or money, called "Chads," instead of ostensibly nice guys like them who need and deserve sex.

This idea of male sexual entitlement can take many forms in society, often "less explicitly and less grotesquely" than what's seen in the incel community, Hankes said. It can look, for example, like a husband who believes his wife should consent to sex even when she doesn't desire it. On the other side is a redditor who said when a woman stops texting him back, "I send them a message saying 'Ted bundy was a pretty cool guy, I wish it was legal to rape and murder women.' I mean, id (sic) rather make them upset and fearful then just let them fade out and forget me and treat me like some subhuman."

"There is a willingness in these communities to say horrible things — women should be raped, women should be killed," Hankes said. "In these communities, the rhetoric is among the worst that I see online."

Men who feel sexually entitled see rejection as an attack on their masculinity, and they "use that to justify attacks on other people's lives," said Jaclyn Friedman, author of Unscrewed: Women, Sex, Power and How to Stop Letting the System Screw Us All.

"When they say they feel entitled — that they're not getting the love and affection and sex that all humans need — it's in part because they see women as inhuman objects," Friedman said. "Who wants to date a guy like that?"

Entitled to power

Friedman also notes incels are frustrated they aren't receiving attention from a specific type of woman.

"If you look at Elliot Rodger's rant, his aggrievement was not that he couldn't get anyone to sleep with him or anyone to love him. It was the women that he decided were 'high-value,'" she said. "So, for example, I wouldn't count, because they would see me as fat, and old and some of them would see me as too Jewish, because there is a lot of racism involved in this. Really what they're talking about is men's entitlement to young, white, conventionally attractive women's bodies."

Misogyny can be a precursor to other forms of extremism, Hankes said. What starts as sexual entitlement can, in the right echo chamber, lead a man to become "radicalized" into a "culture of entitlement and grievance," with implications for racial, ethnic and sexual minorities.

"Where this merges with broader far right, and particularly the alt-right and the white nationalist communities, is we see a lot of people pass through this men's rights community, or at least engaging with this type of material and ideas, before they go on to participate in other forms of bigotry," Hankes said. SPLC considers incels a subsection of the men's rights movement, which claims that men are discriminated against, often using anti-women rhetoric.

Michael Kimmel, founder and director of the Center for the Study of Men and Masculinities at Stony Brook University and author of Angry White Men: Masculinity at the End of an Era, says those in the men's rights movement believe feminism has given women more freedom at the expense of men. He writes: "They may not feel powerful, but they do feel entitled to feel powerful. And it's this aggrieved entitlement that animates the men's rights movement."

This grievance came through in a study published this month in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences which found that it was the fear of losing status, not economic hardship, that drove white males to vote for Donald Trump.

"As we have societally written new scripts for women and people of color ... there has not been a new script created for men, especially straight white men. Often, the perceived script ... is 'you are the oppressor' and no one wants to be the oppressor," said Mike McHargue in an episode about incels for his podcast Ask Science Mike. Any man "who's lonely or alienated or desperate, who feels fear in response to movements for women's liberation" should know "your identity isn't vile," he said.

Learn to see the fullness and beauty of the person that you are and understand that where you feel so much pain ... is coming from a system that's designed not only to oppress women and people of color and people of different sexualities and gender identities but also to oppress you, to put you in a box and tell you exactly who you should be. So be a man, and tear that box apart.

The extreme ideas Minassian and Rodger endorsed proved lethal. To discourage them, Friedman said, society must look carefully at who it's teaching men to be, and what it's telling them they deserve.

"What we desperately need is to center and uplift ideas about what it means to be a man that don't hinge on or involve in any way, domination over women," she said. "We have to start with how we're raising little babies, soup to nuts, and all of us look at the messages we're sending about what it means to be a man and what it means to be a woman."

