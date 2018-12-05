In his forthcoming memoir, Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., laments a "decline in civility” and an "all-consuming partisanship" that has divided Americans.

Loren Townsley/ The Republic

In his forthcoming memoir, U.S. Sen. John McCain makes one more argument for immigration reform while taking swings at border hard-liners such as as President Trump, former Maricopa County (Arizona) Sheriff Joe Arpaio and Rep. Steve King of Iowa.

McCain, the 81-year-old Arizona Republican who is fighting a deadly form of brain cancer, restates his case for overhauling the immigration system in The Restless Wave: Good Times, Just Causes, Great Fights and Other Appreciations.

In a chapter titled Fighting the Good Fight, McCain praises U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., his late colleague and collaborator on comprehensive immigration reform in the mid-2000s. Kennedy died in 2009 of the same kind of brain cancer, glioblastoma, that McCain is fighting.

The original McCain-Kennedy legislation, while unsuccessful, created the broad framework for subsequent bipartisan reform efforts: a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who have settled in the United States; border-security upgrades; and a foreign-worker program.

Photos: John McCain through the years Sen. John McCain poses at the Republic Media building in downtown Phoenix on Thursday, August 3, 2017. 01 / 41 Sen. John McCain poses at the Republic Media building in downtown Phoenix on Thursday, August 3, 2017. 01 / 41

"We failed twice, and then once more after Ted had passed away, despite big majorities in both houses of Congress in favor of it," McCain and co-author Mark Salter write. "I'd like to say I'll try again. But that is not up to me anymore. That's a harder disappointment than other defeats have been because first, it's something that most Americans want, and most members of Congress know is the right thing to do.

"But most of all, because it's something this country needs to do now, in this political moment, as old fears and animosities that have blighted our history appear to be on the rise again, exploited by opportunists who won't trouble their careers or their consciences with scruples about honesty or compassion for their fellow man," he adds.

McCain: John McCain won't be buried with his father, grandfather at Arlington National Cemetery

Read more: Meghan McCain wonders how White House staffer who mocked her dad can 'still have a job'

He further emphasizes that "anyone can become an American if they embrace our values. Anyone. You don't even have to speak the language. As a practical matter, you'll have an easier time of it here if you learn English. But even a common language isn't essential to assimilation. Not in this country."

McCain, 81, pulls no punches against anti-"amnesty" activists and other reform foes and their policy proposals.

Although McCain in a 2010 re-election ad famously called for completion of "the danged fence," he argues that a Trump-style wall along the southern border "isn't going to solve the problem" and "it might make it worse" by diverting resources from "more effective border security and enforcement."

John McCain: The Senate calls John McCain during his bid for Congress in 1984. 01 / 22 John McCain during his bid for Congress in 1984. 01 / 22

McCain uses an expletive (bulls--t) to describe the hard-line prescription to "round up all the 'illegals' and deport them."

He also suggests that racism motivates some opponents of immigration reform.

"There are politicians today who would have Americans believe that illegal immigration is one of the worst scourges afflicting the country," McCain and Salter write. "Some who espouse that nonsense believe it to be true. ... Others are doing it for more sinister reasons they're reluctant to acknowledge publicly, including racial prejudice. Whatever their reasons, the cynical and the ignorant promotion of false information and unnecessary fear have the same outcome. Decent, hardworking people who mean no harm are blamed for crime, unemployment, failing schools, and various other ills, and become in the eyes of many the objects of hate and fear."

McCain also vents his frustrations about those who have stood in the way of reforms such as the path to citizenship or guest-worker program.

White House: 'He's dying anyway': White House official mocked Sen. John McCain, reports say

Trump aide: Trump aide who said John McCain is 'dying anyway' still has a job

He takes swings at some of the harshest critics of illegal immigration, including former U.S. Rep. Tom Tancredo, a Colorado Republican who made the issue central to his short-lived run for the 2008 GOP presidential nomination, which McCain won.

"Once, when we were both in the same South Carolina restaurant, Tancredo sent my table an order of chips and salsa, meaning I'm not sure what," McCain recalls in the memoir. "I guess he thought that since I didn't want to kick out of the country every Mexican-born immigrant, I must like chips and salsa."

McCain blasts King, the anti-immigration congressman, as "a backbench House Republican from Iowa" who at times "seems to go out of his way to offend as many people as he can with his crude insults of folks who came to this country for freedom and opportunity."

McCain attributes Trump's narrow 2016 win in Arizona, where Hispanics are a political force, over Democratic rival Hillary Clinton partly to Trump's anti-immigrant rhetoric and to his controversial ally Arpaio, then Maricopa County's sheriff.

Trump edged Clinton in the traditional red state by just 3.5 percentage points, while McCain handily won re-election to a sixth Senate term by about 12 percentage points. Maricopa County voters tossed Arpaio out of office.

"That isn't terribly surprising given his (Trump's) insulting references to unauthorized immigrants and the hard positions the state adopted in recent years to punish and apprehend them, exacerbated by the offensive statements and policies of Maricopa County's notorious former sheriff, convicted felon Joe Arpaio," McCain writes.

Arpaio, now running for the Senate, was pardoned by Trump last year after a criminal contempt-of-court conviction in connection with a federal racial-profiling case.

Asked for a comment, Arpaio said he wasn't inclined to "overly criticize" McCain.

Sarah Palin: McCain admitting he'd rather have had Lieberman as running mate was 'gut punch'

Joe Biden: Decency in Trump administration hit rock bottom with McCain dying 'joke'

"I've got a reaction, but let me say this: He has cancer, and my prayers have gone out to him," Arpaio told The Arizona Republic. "But what he said in his book is wrong. I'm not a convicted felon. That means I can't vote, I can't carry a gun. This is a misdemeanor. Contempt-of-court is the same time you can get for a barking dog."

McCain championed major pieces of immigration legislation in 2006, 2007 and 2013, but none became law.

In the book, McCain complains of "broadly popular, eminently fair, and workable" immigration fixes getting "buried" in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.

In 2013, McCain and fellow members of the bipartisan "Gang of Eight" collaborated on a bill that balanced a massive investment in border security with a path to citizenship and an updated visa program for foreign workers.

It passed the Senate by a big margin but stalled in the House, an outcome that McCain blames on the House's conservative Freedom Caucus.

McCain writes in "The Restless Wave" that then-House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, likely agreed with him on the issue but that the House GOP caucus "is driven crazy by the incessant demands of the say-no-to-everything crowd otherwise known as the Freedom Caucus" while "more sensible Republicans are afraid of primary challenges."

"The bill was a balanced, conservative, scrupulously thorough and fair attempt to settle the immigration problem in a way that would satisfy economic needs, the interests of American workers, justice, and human decency," McCain wrote of the "Gang of Eight" bill. "I'm proud it passed the Senate with a supermajority, 68 to 32, despite the furious protests of anti-reform senators. For them, every realistic attempt to address the issue will always be an 'amnesty bill,' no matter how rigorous and fair the path to legalized status for immigrants who have been here for years and will stay here the rest of their lives no matter what we do."

Ben Domenech: John McCain is 'reflecting, in the end,' on his life, son-in-law says

Immigration: Opponents of DACA program seek repeat trip from Brownsville, Texas, to Supreme Court

McCain offers a few ideas that might help pass immigration reform. One is that Democrats regain control of the House. Another is that "problem-solving House Republicans" back a discharge petition, a procedural maneuver that could force a floor vote over House Republican leaders' opposition. A group of House Republicans is trying to take that route. Or those GOP leaders could work with Democrats to get around the Freedom Caucus.

Not long after he was diagnosed with brain cancer, McCain announced his intention to revive comprehensive immigration reform on Capitol Hill. He mentions in The Restless Wave a bill that he co-sponsored with U.S. Sen. Chris Coons, a Delaware Democrat, but adds that he is not sure he has "sufficient time left to see it all the way through." The McCain-Coons bill failed in the Senate in February.

John McCain: Becoming 'the Maverick' Sen. John McCain (left), R-Ariz., and Sen. Russ Feingold, D-Wis., speak to reporters about campaign-finance reform on Capitol Hill on Oct. 6, 1997, in Washington D.C. 01 / 10 Sen. John McCain (left), R-Ariz., and Sen. Russ Feingold, D-Wis., speak to reporters about campaign-finance reform on Capitol Hill on Oct. 6, 1997, in Washington D.C. 01 / 10

"Like my friend Ted, I might have fought my last immigration battle," McCain writes in the book.

Frank Sharry, executive director of the pro-reform organization America's Voice, said it's just a matter of time before McCain's dream of immigration reform becomes reality.

"Immigration reform is going to pass — it's only a question of when," Sharry said. "For those people who get legalized under it, we should call those visas the 'McCain-Kennedy' visas. Because John McCain and Ted Kennedy both were more interested in the national interest than their party's short-term advantage.

The border: Immigration arrests at southwest border creep up but still at historic low

"It's clear to the vast majority of Americans and to just about every expert who has studied this, that what they came up with in terms of the McCain-Kennedy bill is the solution," he continued. "It's a combination of smart enforcement, flexible legal immigration and legalizing hardworking immigrants who are established here."

Sharry remembered how he cut his teeth on the immigration-reform issue in the company of McCain and Kennedy.

"I didn't realize I was in the presence of greatness," Sharry said. "I just thought that this was how senators worked. I only realized 20 years later how extraordinary and exceptional they were."

McCain and Salter's The Restless Wave is set for publication on May 22.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com