ACLU and Trump administration back in court over family reunification

The Trump administration and the American Civil Liberties Union are due back in court Friday for the fifth time in two weeks as a federal judge holds tightly to a July 26 deadline for all children separated under the administration's “zero tolerance” policy to be reunified with their families. The judge set an earlier deadline of July 10 for dozens of children under 5. Federal officials said Thursday that 364 children have now been reunited with their parents. A majority of the nearly 2,600 immigrant children — who were detained at the U.S.-Mexico border with their parents for trying to illegally enter the country — remain apart from their parents in facilities around the country.

Half-century after first steps on moon, lunar travel to see revival

Forty-nine years ago today, Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin became the first humans to walk on the moon. But the day is commemorated for more than just its monumental mark on history, but the precedent for future space travel that it set. The CEO of Cape Canaveral-based Moon Express is confident that within a decade or so that Americans will be returning to the lunar surface. Under direction from the Trump administration, NASA will partner with companies like Moon Express to fly small, robotic landers to the moon beginning as early as next year.

'Mamma Mia!; returns to the big screen with ABBA-tastic soundtrack

Couldn't get enough of the 2008 dreadfully corny "Mamma Mia!" featuring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried and Pierce Brosnan? Well, here we go again — seriously. "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again," is set for nationwide theater release Friday (★★½ out of four; rated PG-13) and opens just five years after the last movie left off. It also interweaves a parallel timeline set in 1979 featuring a young Donna, her female crew, and the three men who may have fathered her daughter, Sophie. With the original "Mamma Mia!" jam-packed with ABBA's greatest hits, there will be some overlap in the soundtrack. Viewers, however, can still expect some classic tracks including "I kissed the teacher" and "Waterloo."

Mega Millions rises to $422 million jackpot, drawing Friday night

The Mega Millions jackpot will push past $400 million on Friday, making it the sixth-highest lottery in the game's history. Offering $422 million, with a cash buyout of $254 million, no one matched all six numbers drawn Tuesday. It wasn't a night of total loss, however, as three tickets matched five white balls — a $1 million win. The tickets were sold in Florida, New Jersey and Oklahoma. Hoping to buy a winning ticket? You might be in luck as there was a total of 1,248,999 winning tickets at all prize levels in the July 17 drawing, according to Mega Millions. The next drawing will be held at Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

Will Tiger Woods make a run Friday at The Open Championship?

The 147th Open Championship, also known as the British Open, is underway, and after the opening round on Thursday, it's completely up for grabs. American Kevin Kisner took advantage of great conditions and jumped to an early lead, shooting a 5-under 66 before the winds picked up in the afternoon, leaving players like Tiger Woods to struggle around even par. Most of the big names are still in contention, including Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth and Brooks Koepka. The action tees off again Friday morning with live coverage at 1:30 a.m. ET on Golf Channel.

