Forecasters say Hurricane Willa has grown rapidly into a "potentially catastrophic" Category 5 storm in the eastern Pacific, on a path toward Mexico’s western coast.

Landfall is predicted for late Tuesday or early Wednesday, likely as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, the National Hurricane Center said.

The center said that Willa is expected to “produce life-threatening storm surge, wind and rainfall over portions of southwestern and west-central Mexico beginning on Tuesday.” It will also spawn life-threatening surf and rip conditions.

"Willa is expected to make landfall about 40-60 miles south of Mazatlan, Mexico," said AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski.

A hurricane warning was posted for Mexico’s western coast between San Blas and Mazatlan. Tropical storm warnings were raised from Playa Perula to San Blas and north of Mazatlan to Bahia Tempehuaya. The center said Willa is expected make landfall late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

Willa had maximum sustained winds of 160 mph Monday morning and was centered about 135 miles southwest of Cabo Corrientes. It was moving north at 5 mph.

Hurricane-force winds extended out 30 miles from Willa's center and tropical-storm force winds were up to 105 miles out.

The hurricane center said 6 to 12 inches of rain should fall – and some places could see up to 18 inches – on parts of Mexico’s western Jalisco, western Nayarit and southern Sinaloa states, raising the danger of flash flooding and landslides in mountainous areas.

Willa may spread heavy rain and the risk for flooding across central Mexico and into the southern United States later in the week and into next weekend, AccuWeather said.

Willa is the third Category 5 hurricane to spin up in the eastern Pacific Ocean this year, according to Colorado State University meteorologist Phil Klotzbach. It's also the 21st named tropical storm or hurricane in the eastern Pacific so far in 2018.

Farther to the south, Tropical Storm Vicente weakened but was still expected to produce heavy rainfall and flooding over parts of southern and southwestern Mexico.

Forecasters said it was expected to weaken into a tropical depression Monday night or early Tuesday while moving nearer to Mexico’s southern Pacific shore.

#Willa is now a Category 5 #hurricane - the 3rd of the 2018 Northeast Pacific (to 180°) hurricane season to date. #Lane #Walaka pic.twitter.com/VIJdwckvaj — Philip Klotzbach (@philklotzbach) October 22, 2018

