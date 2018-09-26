Roberto Blake makes $15,000 every month through YouTube.

That includes his share of ad revenues, affiliate marketing links and coaching related to his YouTube channel, where he offers tips on mastering the art of finding an audience on the world's most popular website.

Getting success on YouTube isn't easy, and it takes hours of work. But Blake insists you can make it happen if you follow his tips for success.

We asked him to outline the most vital things to do if you want to start making money with Google-owned YouTube, which rewards video creators with a 55% cut of ad revenues.

YouTube educator Roberto Blake teaches how to get more views online

Roberto Blake

Do the best with what you have

Don't be intimidated by watching the rich production values of your favorite YouTube stars, says Blake, who teaches tips and tricks on the YouTube Creators channel. They had to start somewhere, too.

If you have a smartphone, GoPro or another camera, start small. If you have better gear, use that. The important thing is to make a great video and not worry.

Blake notes that video blogger Marques Brownlee made 78 videos before he got his first 100 subscribers on YouTube.

"Everyone starts at zero," says Blake, who saw his subscriber base grow from 10,000 in the first year, to 20,000 in the second year and then 70,000 in the third.

Choose your niche and go narrow

Starting a YouTube channel devoted to fashion or photography wouldn't make sense in 2018. Blake says to go narrow and serve a niche. For instance, fashion is over-saturated, he notes, but a tighter focus on men's shoes or accessories for the tech entrepreneur might make sense "and help you stand out."

Great thumbnails

Once you've produced and edited your video, the most important way to get discovered on YouTube is with a great looking thumbnail image.

"Apple didn’t become a trillion-dollar company just because it made great products," Blake says. "There's also an aesthetic quality to everything they do."

A consistent, highly visual quality to your video is needed with a great thumbnail, he says. That usually means a close-up of a face (that's you, showing you're the host) with a big headline that's readable on smartphones.

Apply to join YouTube Partner program

Once the channel reaches the high bar of 4,000 watch hours and 1,000 subscribers over 12 months, you can apply to join the Partner Program and start raking in YouTube ad revenue shares.

Once you're there, read the information YouTube makes available in its Creator Studio. Watch the videos that are getting clicks and notice the patterns.

"Prioritize the type of content that's performing better," Blake says.

Quality and length

The YouTube algorithm rewards creators who produce a lot of content and keep the network fresh. But it also likes high quality videos that get lots of feedback (comments and shares) and helps bring people to YouTube and keeps them there, Blake says. Instead of the short-hit videos that used to rule on YouTube, longer-form quality content now sells.

Produce as much as you can, without burning out

Again, quality is No. 1, but YouTube will reward active posters. Blake posts three to five videos weekly, and knows the more videos he puts out there, the more he's able to have ads put on his content and share in the revenues. But burnout is a real problem. The trick is mapping out a plan and a schedule that works for you.

Work your network to promote

You can't just throw your video onto YouTube and expect people to find it. The Google algorithm prefers you bring people to YouTube and quickly. It notes how many people tuned in during the first hour the video was on the site.

"You need to maximize the views right away, and if you do, the video will perform better," Blake says.

He suggests promoting it before you post, by working your social media accounts, especially Facebook groups, and encouraging followers to see the video with a teaser or trailer and following up with a link when the full video is live.

Best time to post?

Blake, who is based in Atlanta, knows that he has a fan base in the United Kingdom, so he posts at 11 a.m. ET, which is late afternoon in London.

"It all depends on where the geography is for your audience," he says.

