Spoiler alert! The following contains details from Thursday's Season 3 Superstore finale, "Town Hall."

The climax of NBC's delightful workplace comedy Superstore’s riotously funny third-season finale comes courtesy of sex featuring Amy (America Ferrera) and Jonah (Ben Feldman) accidentally live-streamed to thousands of Cloud 9 superstores.

Through a typical, slightly ridiculous series of events, the pair unknowingly brings a video camera for a company town hall into a back storeroom. One thing leads to another, and the pair gets hot and steamy as Cloud 9 shoppers and employees all over the world watch.

It was a fantastic end to a strong season, but an even better way to finally let the show's big "will they/won't they" couple act on their emotions.

The term is often used incorrectly, because inevitably, they will. Sam (Ted Danson) and Diane (Shelley Long) on Cheers. Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) on Friends. Boothe (David Boreanaz) and Bones (Emily Deschanel) on Bones.

These couples have been a staple on TV for decades,but the trope has become less popular lately, and more tiresome. How I Met Your Mother pivoted its entire concept around bringing Ted (Josh Radnor) and Robin (Cobie Smulders) together, a move that alienated many fans and tainted the show's finale. Other TV rom-coms like FXX's You're the Worst or and Netflix's Love focus instead on whether existing relationships can survive.

When Superstore started, the potential pairing of Amy and Jonah was frustrating. Jonah was irksome, and I didn't think Amy needed a romantic partner. Ferrera (Ugly Betty) is an appealing actress and gifted comedian, and I didn't see the need for forced romantic tension. So when the show revealed Amy was married, I was glad the issue was settled. She and Jonah couldn't be a "will they/won't they," because they never would.

But slowly, over three seasons, Superstore, helped by Ferrera and Feldman's chemistry, convinced me that yes, I would like to see them together. Jonah grew up, stopped treating work at a big-box store as a stepping-stone in his quarter-life crisis and started treating his co-workers like real people. Amy went through a tough divorce, finally admitting she should be in a relationship with a man she loves, not just one who makes the most sense. Their journeys convinced even my sometimes-cynical self that I should "ship them" (a fan term for hoping two characters will get together).

They still have a few more roadblocks – Jonah's breakup with Kelly (Kelly Stables) and Amy's pregnancy – but the time felt right for this. And with a series as messy and heightened as Superstore, their big romantic moment was never going to be a kiss in the rain. Catastrophe, in a lot of ways, is where they thrive. (They did, after all, have their first furtive kiss during a tornado.)

Let's hope they stay together through the inevitable firestorm to follow.

