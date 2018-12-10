Hurricane Michael tore through the Florida Panhandle this week, leaving a path of destruction. See how one of the strongest storms ever to make landfall in the U.S. has changed the landscape of Mexico Beach and Panama City. Note: Some of these first satellite images were captured with a black-and-white imaging camera.

Panama City

Hurricane Michael
Drone photos of damage caused by Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Fla.
SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY NETWORK
Hurricane Michael
Damage caused by Hurricane Michael in Panama City, Fla.
SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY NETWORK

Tyndall Air Force base

Mexico Beach

Usp News Hurricane Michael A Usa Fl
Damaged homes and cars in Beacon Hill, Fla. — just south of Mexico City where Hurricane Michael made landfall.
Andrew West, USA TODAY NETWORK
Hurricane Michael
Devastation from Hurricane Michael in Mexico Beach, Fla.
Gerald Herbert, AP
