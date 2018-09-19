Since Hurricane Florence made a direct hit on the Carolinas nearly a week ago, the storm brought several waves of devastation.

First, as the storm roared ashore, it unleashed a huge surge of ocean water that swamped some coastal areas such as New Bern, North Carolina.

At the same time, Florence's drenching rain – as much as 3 feet in some areas – left many areas near the coast underwater. For instance, the 2 feet of rain that fell in Wilmington, North Carolina, raised the city's 2018 rainfall total to a record 7 feet.

Finally, the rain that fell well inland continues to work its way through the region's streams and rivers as it makes its way to the sea. This slow-motion, river-flooding disaster will continue well into next week. For example, the Cape Fear River in North Carolina crested at 61.6 feet on Wednesday – more than 25 feet above flood stage and 7 feet below the all-time record.

Here's a look at how the Florence's waters altered North Carolina's landscape during the past week.

Rains, surge inundate the region

The rains recede

The rivers overflow

