WASHINGTON — Hot air balloon pilots would be required to get the same types of medical exams as private plane pilots under a House vote Friday nearly two years after the worst balloon crash in U.S. history.

“It will help save lives in the future,” said Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Texas, who sponsored the measure.

His provision was added by voice vote Thursday to legislation governing the Federal Aviation Administration. The House approved the bill Friday, but it must still be considered by the Senate.

Doggett sponsored the provision after a balloon crash near Lockhart, Texas, in July 2016 killed 16 people.

The crash was caused by the poor decision-making by the pilot, who was impaired by medical conditions and medications, according to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The safety board urged the FAA to adopt medical regulations for commercial balloon pilots before and after the crash, but the FAA failed to act, Doggett said. The families of victims launched a petition to push for action, he said.

“It is clear that only legislative action by us will address this problem," Doggett said. “The grief, the horror that these families experienced, many of them want to channel that into seeing that no other family faces a similar crisis."

The Texas balloon hit power lines before crashing and burning in a pasture near Lockhart, south of Austin.

The pilot, Alfred Nichols, launched in fog and then descended through clouds that impaired his ability to see and avoid obstacles, according to the safety board.

Nichols took Valium and oxycodone that likely affected the flight, investigators said. He flew with enough Benadryl in his system to have the blood-alcohol content equivalent of a drunken driver, investigators said.

Nichols had at least four convictions for drunken driving and twice spent time in prison, investigators said.

