WASHINGTON — A Democrat lost Tuesday night, but House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi still said Wednesday that she’s “thrilled” with the results in Arizona’s special House election.

And there are a host of reasons for her to feel that way.

Democrat Hiral Tipirneni lost to Republican Debbie Lesko by just 6 percentage points and forced Republican outside groups to spend more than $1 million in a district carried by President Trump by 21 percentage points. In 2012 Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney won the district by 25 percentage points.

House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer of Maryland called the loss “a victory.”

“We didn’t get the golden ring, but we pushed them in a district where they should have won by 20 points to winning by 75 percent less and they spent a lot of resources,” Hoyer told USA TODAY. “It just shows the tremendous movement that’s going towards voting for putting a check and balance on this president and voting for Democrats.”

Democrats need a net gain of 23 seats to win control of the House in November, and the results in Arizona’s 8th district are a good sign for their prospects, according to David Wasserman, House editor of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

If the only data point you had to go on was last night's #AZ08 result, you'd think a 30-40 seat Dem House gain in Nov. would be way low. — Dave Wasserman (@Redistrict) April 25, 2018

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., however, said Lesko’s victory proves “Republicans have a positive record to run on this fall and we need to spend the next seven months aggressively selling our message to the American people."

Republican U.S. Congressional candidate Debbie Lesko, right, celebrates her win with former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer at her home, Tuesday, April 24, 2018, in Peoria, Ariz. Lesko ran against Democratic candidate Hiral Tipirneni for Arizona's 8th Congressional District sea vacated by former Rep. Trent Franks, R-Ariz.

Matt York, AP

The National Republican Campaign Committee, the House Republican's campaign arm, spent nearly $400,000 and Ryan's super PAC, the Congressional Leadership Fund, put in more than $100,000. Meanwhile, Democratic groups spent just a fraction of Republicans' more than $1 million, dropping just under $300,000 in total to bolster their candidate.

Former Rep. Trent Franks, a Republican, had held the seat since 2002, but resigned in December after the House Ethics Committee revealed it was opening an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment. The Associated Press reported that a former Franks aide accused Franks of repeatedly asking her to be a surrogate for his child, at one point offering her $5 million.

Franks had won every general election by double-digits and Democrats had not even put up a candidate since 2012.

Rep. David Schweikert, R-Ariz., told USA TODAY the close margin could have been in part because Republican activists in the district expected to win so “I don’t think there was a level of sort of seriousness.”

“I know there’s this desperate hunger to try to find tells from specials, but if you look at the last 20 years when Republicans won and then Democrats won and try to say ‘is this a foreshadowing of the general?’ It doesn’t work that way,” Schweikert said.

Brian Anderson, a former aide to Arizona's Republican Gov. Doug Ducey, said Tuesday’s special election was only close because it was a unique situation.

“We had an open seat for the first time in a very long time, in a district where Democrats usually never bother to field a candidate,” Anderson said referring to Democratic enthusiasm.

The GOP strategist said that come November, Arizona Republicans will be more engaged because the ballot will be full of other reasons to show up at the polls. The state’s GOP governor and attorney general are both up for re-election and Anderson said there could be other ballot initiatives that get the Republican base jazzed.

Worth noting, however, is that there are 147 Republican-held congressional districts that are considered friendlier to Democrats than Arizona’s eighth district, according to The Cook Political Report’s Partisan Voter Index. The latest index measures how each district performed at the presidential level in 2016 and 2012 compared to the nation as a whole.

Democrats have fared better than expected in nearly every special election this year — even flipping a couple seats the president had won by 20 points or more. Last month, Conor Lamb, a Democrat from Pennsylvania, won a special election in a House district Trump won by 20 percentage points — one point less than in Arizona’s 8th District.

And in December, Democrat Doug Jones, was able to become Alabama’s newest senator, after a messy election that included allegations of sexual misconduct with teenagers against the Republican nominee. Trump won Alabama by 28 percentage points.

But even in special elections where Republicans won, Democrats were able to significantly close the gap over the previous election. In addition to Arizona, Republicans were able to hold on in Georgia, South Carolina, Montana and Kansas by single digits. The GOP lawmakers who held the seat previously had all won their most recent election by between 15 and 31 points. Only a special election for a seat in Utah —which former Rep. Jason Chaffetz had won by 47 points — had the Republican candidate winning by 32 points. But even that gap had closed by double-digits.

Rep. Joe Kennedy, a rising star in the Democratic Party, told USA TODAY the string of recent elections have shown, even in conservative-leaning districts, “an electorate that is telling Washington very clearly to change course and yet you have a government that refuses to.”

“You can’t say this is a surprise,” said Kennedy, of Massachusetts. “With every single successive election, the message continues to get sent to Republican leadership — House, Senate and presidency— to change course and they refuse. And the consequences keep coming.”

