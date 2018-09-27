WASHINGTON – Democratic lawmakers, gun-control groups and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton are teaming up for a 24-hour fundraising blitz to help pro-gun-control candidates “take back seats from the gun lobby.”

The fundraiser will be the first major, coordinated political effort between gun-control groups and their allies in Congress, said Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., who is organizing the effort. It’s a “fair criticism” that the gun control movement hasn’t been as well-coordinated as the gun lobby, he said, but that’s changing.

“As we try to build the same kind of political power that the gun industry has, I think it’s important to show what we can do when we all swim in the same direction,” he said.

The group aims to raise $1 million in 24 hours on Oct. 5 with appeals to supporters through email and social media.

The candidates they’re supporting – dubbed “the NR8” – are in close races against incumbents with A ratings from the National Rifle Association in districts that Clinton won as a presidential candidate in 2016.

They include one Senate candidate, Rep. Jacky Rosen, who is in a competitive race in Nevada against GOP Sen. Dean Heller, and congressional candidates in Texas, Virginia, Colorado, Pennsylvania and California.

The effort coincides with a spike in gun-control ads this election cycle following a rash of mass shootings across the country. Democratic candidates and allied outside groups are driving the surge, reversing ad trends from previous election cycles favoring gun rights, as polls show the public generally supports stricter laws covering the sale of firearms and overwhelmingly supports expanded background checks.

Along with Clinton, Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Cory Booker, D-N.J., Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer, D-Md., are among more than a dozen lawmakers who will ask their supporters to contribute. Joining them are the progressive group MoveOn and the gun control groups Everytown for Gun Safety, Giffords, Moms Demand Action, Pride Fund and the Brady Campaign to Prevent Gun Violence.

The groups and members of Congress began discussing ways to team up after the February mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, Murphy said.

Ultimately, Murphy said, the effort is about putting pressure on Republicans to vote for gun-control measures, such as an expansion of background checks.

“Republicans need to be scared of our movement,” Murphy said. “If they don’t see us being coordinated and they don’t see us having the ability to mobilize voters and donors, they’re not going to be that scared.”

March For Our Lives

