Lava flows at a lava fissure in the aftermath of eruptions from the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island on May 12, 2018 in Pahoa, Hawaii.

New fissure raises concerns about violent Hawaii volcano explosions

An 18th fissure spattering lava from Hawaii's Kilauea volcano is raising anxieties as the state braces for potentially violent eruptions. The new fissure — a crack on the ground allowing lava to pour out — comes as state and federal officials warned residents in the southeast corner of the Big Island to be prepared to evacuate at a moment's notice. Scientists warned that an explosive eruption at the volcano's Halema’uma’u Crater could be near. Concerns have been mounting since the Kilauea erupted May 3, sending lava bursting through cracks into backyards in the Leilani Estates neighborhood and destroying 26 homes.

The latest brand to expose your data: Chili's

Brinker International, parent company of Chili's Grill & Bar, announced Saturday that a data incident at some of the chain's restaurants may have resulted in a credit and debit card data breach. The list of impacted restaurants has not been released, but officials said the incident happened between March and April. Preliminary investigation indicates that malware was used to gather payment card information, including credit and debit card numbers, as well as names of cardholders who made in-restaurant purchases.

Police suspected he was an extremist. Then he stabbed five people in Paris

At least one person is dead after a man armed with a knife stabbed five people in Paris' opera district, according to police. The four others injured in the attack were hospitalized. Two were in serious condition and two others had minor injuries. The attacker, identified as Khamzat Azimov, was fatally shot by police. Born in Chechnya, he was listed in a police database of suspected extremists, French authorities said Sunday.

We read all 3,517 Facebook ads bought by Russians. Here's what we found

The Russian company charged with orchestrating a wide-ranging effort to meddle in the 2016 presidential election overwhelmingly focused its barrage of social media advertising on what is arguably America’s rawest political division: race. In an analysis published Friday, USA TODAY Network reporters reviewed each of the 3,517 ads created by the Russian-based Internet Research Agency. The company is at the center of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s February indictment of 13 Russians and three companies seeking to influence the election. While some ads focused on topics as banal as business promotion or Pokémon, the company consistently promoted ads designed to inflame race-related tensions.

North Korea to hold 'ceremony' for dismantling nuclear test site

North Korean officials announced Saturday they will take the first steps in less than two weeks to dismantle the country's nuclear test site as they prepare for the historic summit between leaders of the isolated nation and the United States. The country's central news agency said the North will hold a "ceremony" between May 23 and May 25 to mark the start of the process. President Trump and North Korea's Kim Jong Un are scheduled to meet on June 12 in Singapore. In a tweet Saturday afternoon, Trump thanked the North Koreans for their move to dismantle the underground nuclear test site.

White House called on to apologize for McCain remark

Sen. Lindsey Graham says the White House should apologize for an aide’s “disgusting” remark about Sen. John McCain’s terminal illness. “If it was a joke, it was a terrible joke,” the South Carolina Republican said Sunday on CBS’ Face the Nation. Kelly Sadler, a White House special assistant, reportedly said during a Thursday meeting that McCain’s views didn’t matter because “he's dying anyway." McCain — a six-term senator, the 2008 Republican presidential nominee and former prisoner of war — has brain cancer.

