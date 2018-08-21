These deals are perfect for a last-minute summer getaway.

Anker / Amazon

— Our editors review and recommend products to help you buy the stuff you need. If you make a purchase by clicking one of our links, we may earn a small share of the revenue. However, our picks and opinions are independent from USA Today’s newsroom and any business incentives.

Each and every day I dig through the best deals and price drops on Amazon. Sometimes things are a little disappointing, or worse, not even that good of a deal. Luckily, today I found great savings on some of our favorite products that are perfect for the end of summer. So whether you want to upgrade your grilling or finish of some summer reading, these deals are for everyone.

1. Our favorite affordable flashlight

Keep this flashlight in your home—just in case.

Reviewed / Jonathan Chan

You never know when you're going to need a very bright flashlight. There are those times when the power goes out, when you're walking the dogs at night, or you find yourself in a small, dark tunnel of sorts. This flashlight from Anker is the best affordable one we've ever tested because it lasts up to 20 hours of continuous use, it's super bright with 400-lumen Cree LED, and it's rechargeable, so you don't have to go searching for those odd size batteries flashlights always need. With the code "ANKER820," it's down to the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the Anker Bolder LC40 (Save $3) with the code ANKER820

2. One of the best probe thermometers we've ever tested

Check the temperature of two meats at once with this probe.

ThermoPro

Digital thermometers are essential for knowing when your steak is done on the grill. The only issue is that you need to open the smoker door to check the temperatures, letting out heat and smoke. That's why you should upgrade to a probe thermometer, which allows you to continuously read the temperature of your cooking dinner. This one from ThermoPro is one of the best ones we've ever tested because it comes with two probes, you can monitor your meat wirelessly, and it has a clear alarm. Right now, it's down to the lowest price we've ever seen on Amazon.

Get the ThermoPro TP20 for $50.99 (Save $9)

3. Grilling tongs for the end of summer

Flip your meat at an affordable price.

Reviewed / Lindsay D. Mattison

Aside from a good thermometer, you're going to want some grill tongs to help out with all of your flipping needs. After testing a variety of grill tongs, we gave these ones from Weber our Best Value award. We loved these tongs because they didn't feel too heavy and although they're better suited for larger foods, we think they're still a great choice for their price point. Right now, they're at the lowest price we've ever seen.

Get the Weber 6610 Original Tongs for $8 (Save $4.99)

4. Affordable sheets to upgrade your bedding

Snuggle up in new, affordable sheets.

Reviewed / Camryn Rabideau

There's always a reason to buy sheets when they're on sale. Whether you need some new sheets for college or need a spare set for your guest bedroom, you might want to upgrade to the best affordable sheets we've ever tested. We love this set from Mellanni because they're super soft and cozy, made from brushed microfiber, they really don’t wrinkle that much, and stains come out easily. Plus, they're quality sheets at an affordable price and even more so at the lowest price we've ever seen in the color white.

Get the Mellanni Bed Sheet Set, Queen for $18.97 (Save $5.73)

5. A Kindle bundle for back-to-school reading

Carry your personal library in a stylish case.

Amazon

Right now, Amazon has a few of their devices like Echos, Fire Tables, and Fire TVs on sale for the back-to-school season. But for today only, they're also offering a discount on two Kindle bundles for the Kindle and Kindle Paperwhite that include the device with special offers, a cover, and a power adapter. The Kindle Paperwhite is our favorite Kindle and with this bundle, you can get the accessories for just $10 more. We think it's a great way to get through your last summer reading books or even download a few school books onto.

Other great online deals happening now

Prices are accurate at the time this article was published, but may change over time.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com