Sure shopping is fun and all, but finding a great deal on something you were probably going to buy anyways is even better. Each and every day Amazon has incredible deals and price drops on some of our favorite products that we've ever tested. So whether you're checking off that college dorm list or just want to treat yourself, there's something good in this list for everyone.

1. A drill kit for those last minute DIY projects

Every tool you'll need for your next summer project.

Bosch

The end of summer is nearing, so if you were planning on building that treehouse or sprucing up your living room with new pictures, now is the time to do so. But first, you need to make sure you have a good drill to screw everything in. Right now, there are two Bosch drill kits at their lowest prices on Amazon. So whether you just need a drill or you want a bundle filled with a drill, impact driver, reciprocating saw, LED light, SlimPack batteries with AM/FM radio, and screw custom case, both these kits are a great option for all your DIY needs.

2. The best Keurig for a college dorm room

Our favorite Keurig fits perfectly in a small space.

Keurig

It's almost time to ship your kid back off to college and instead of letting them spend way too much money at a coffee shop, you should probably send them off with a Keurig for a caffeine boost during those late nights studying. The Keurig K575 is the best single pod coffee maker we've ever tested and right now, it's at the lowest price we've ever seen. We loved this model because it has an easy-to-use touchscreen, a huge water tank, and it quickly brews a cup of joe, so you can get on with your day.

Get the Keurig K575 Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $129.99 and save $50

3. Our favorite truly wireless earbuds actually on sale

It's time to get in on the AirPod bandwagon.

Reviewed / Michael Desjardin

No longer are the days that we accidentally interrupt out music by disconnecting our headphone wires while jamming out—thanks to truly wireless headphones. Although it may look a bit silly having single 'buds hanging from your ears, Apple AirPods are the best truly wireless earphones out there (our tester was skeptical at first, but had to admit they're superior). They're lightweight, connect easily to Apple products, and are completely wireless. Bonus: They sound much better than their wired counterparts and also comes with a simple charging and impressive battery life.

Right now, they're on sale on Amazon. The $14 discount might not seem like that much, but Apple products rarely go on sale, and finding a deal on them on Amazon is even rarer, making this a truly incredible deal.

Get the Apple Airpods True Wireless Earbuds for $144.99 and save $14.01

4. A slim, affordable robot vacuum

Slim, sleek, and ready to clean your room.

Eufy

You can't rely on your kid to clean their room at home, so how can you expect them to vacuum their room in college? Gift them a robot vacuum to do the dirty work for them. We absolutely loved the Eufy RoboVac 11s after testing it, and right now it's the lowest price we've ever seen for this model. With a super low profile of just 3 inches, it can fit under virtually every piece of furniture and it has great high suction power without being terribly noisy. Right now, you can get the usually $230 vacuum for $50 off in black, or $45 off if you prefer the white option.

5. The best mandoline slicer we've ever tested

Make your vegetable prep much easier.

Reviewed / Lindsey Mattison

Mandoline's are literally a saving grace for those of us who are tired of cutting vegetables all the time. This handy kitchen gadget slices produce perfectly for salads, scalloped potatoes, and more. Right now, the best mandoline we've ever tested is back down to one of its lowest price. We love this model because its V blade sliced through whatever we threw at it, and offered a lot of variety with five different thickness options. It's also safer than most with rubber feet that keep it from sliding and a larger finger guard than most mandolines.

Get the KitchenAid Adjustable Handheld Mandoline Slicer for $17.99 and save $2

6. One of our favorite blenders for smoothies

Less that $100 for the best blended smoothies.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

If you love morning smoothies, you're going to want a solid blender so you don't end up with unblended kale or chunks of ice. Although Eufy doesn't have a big name in blenders (yet), our tester was excited to find that the MiracleBlend blender was actually pretty impressive. It's a bit of a one trick pony and was great at producing consistently smooth smoothies, but struggled when it came to chopping and can't really handle hot liquids like soups. But we loved its blend of capabilities and low price so much that we gave it an Editors' Choice award, and it's a great option if smoothies are your thing.

Get the eufy MiracleBlend D1 Blender for $94.99 and save $35

7. A power strip for all your electronics

Keep all your electrics in one place.

Anker

In small spaces (like a college dorm room) it can be tough to plug in all your electronics into one outlet, which is why you need a large power strip to plug it all into. This one from Anker has 12 outlets and three USB ports, you can plug in all your devices and then some. Bonus: it also has fast charging capabilities, so you can give your devices some quick juice while you're at it.

Get the Anker PowerPort Power Strip for $27.99 and save $7 with the code "ANKERBTS"

8. Our favorite handheld vacuum

This deal doesn't suck.

Reviewed / Jonathan Chan

Instead of dragging a huge vacuum to college, you can probably get away with a solid handheld vacuum for some quick tidying up. The Dyson V7 Car + Boat is our favorite handheld vacuum because it has a long battery life, powerful suction, and plenty of attachments for all your cleaning needs. Bonus: you can even charge it in your car, if you want to bring it along to clean during long road trips. It typically goes for the hefty price tag of $240, but right now you can get it for just under $200.

Get the Dyson V7 Car + Boat for $189.90 and save $50.09

9. A high-end Kindle at an affordable price

Your portable personal library awaits.

Amazon

If you're trying to up your summer reading game or don't want to lug several books with you on vacation, you're going to want to invest in a Kindle. These incredible devices can hold a seemingly unlimited amount of books on one device and right now, you can get a Kindle Voyage at its lowest price if you buy it refurbished. Its tapered design has scrolling buttons on the sides and a power button on the back, unlike some of the other Kindles. After testing every Kindle out there, one of our editors bought the Voyage because she liked it so much.

Get the Certified Refurbished Kindle Voyage E-reader for $129.99 and save $40

10. Our favorite paper towels to stock up on

It's the quicker picker upper, right?

Reviewed / Jess Rose Photography

You're always going to need more paper towels, so when they're on sale, you might as well stock up on them. The Bounty Essentials Paper Towels are the best affordable ones we've ever tested and right now, they're at their lowest price. We loved these towels because although it's not the most strongest or absorbent paper towel out there, it gets the job done at an incredible price.

Get the Bounty Essentials for $23.83 and save $5.16

