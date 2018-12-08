CHARLOTTESVILLE - With a police escort, Heather Heyer's mother Susan Bro broke the perimeter of the downtown walking mall in order to visit the place where her daughter lost her life last year.

She wasn't sure if she was in the exact spot or the exact time when her daughter drew her last breath, but she was there to remember the suffering not only her daughter endured but the two Virginia State Police officers who lost their lives — Virginia State Police Troopers Lieutenant H. Jay Cullen, III and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates.

"We're still suffering, we have so much healing to do," she said. "We have a huge racial problem in our city and in our country. We have got to fix this or we will be right back here in no time.

"There are mothers who lose their children all the time and we don't seem to give a damn," she added.

A large group of people had one arm on each other's shoulders and another over their hearts. They created a shield around Bro, giving her privacy and safety.

It was in stark contrast to the scene that happened earlier.

A group of protesters from Sunday morning's rally entered the downtown mall through the security checkpoint, perhaps to be part of a memorial service for Heather Heyer, while a large section of protesters who appeared to include protesters from last night broke away from that group and were centered at the bottom of 4th Street outside the perimeter.

They were yelling, chanting and attempting to block media cameras and recorders.

"Whose streets? Our streets!" they yelled.

Police started pushing them back down 4th Street towards IX Art Park, with a Virginia State Police armored vehicle and police on bicycles and in cruisers following at a safe distance and stopping traffic ahead of the protesters to allow for safe passage across the roads.

As protesters reached IX Art Park, tensions seemed to fizzle out, although protesters took issue with members of the media taking pictures of them. Later, one group came back and walked towards the downtown mall and hung out near the checkpoint but did not go in.

Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, visits the site her daughter was killed the year before near the time of the deadly car attack on 4th Street in Charlottesville, Va., on Sunday, August 12, 2018. The day marked the anniversary of the deadly protests last year.

Mike Tripp/The News Leader

A member of the large group creating a human shield has head bowed. The group wanted to give Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, privacy as she visited the site her daughter died in a deadly car attack last year on 4th Street in Charlottesville, Va., on Sunday, August 12, 2018. The day marked the anniversary of the deadly protests last year.

Mike Tripp/The News Leader

Those gathered raise hands high in remembrance as Susan Bro, mother of Heather Heyer, privacy as she visited the site her daughter died in a deadly car attack last year on 4th Street in Charlottesville, Va., on Sunday, August 12, 2018. The day marked the anniversary of the deadly protests last year.

Mike Tripp/The News Leader

A large group of people have one hand over their hearts and the other on the shoulder of the person next to them. They form a human wall around the place where Heather Heyer died a year before on 4th Street in Charlottesville, Va., on Sunday, August 12, 2018. The day marked the anniversary of the deadly protests last year.

Mike Tripp/The News Leader

A person visiting 4th Street where Heather Heyer was killed in last year's deadly car attack chalks a message on a brick wall in Charlottesville, Va., on Sunday, August 12, 2018. The day marked the anniversary of the deadly protests last year.

Mike Tripp/The News Leader

Protesters hold a line against law enforcement just outside IX Art Park in Charlottesville, Va., on Sunday, August 12, 2018. The day marked the anniversary of the deadly protests last year.

Mike Tripp/The News Leader

An armored vehicle with the Virginia State Police holds position on the Downtown Mall as protesters confront law enforcement just outside the secured perimeter surrounding the mall in Charlottesville, Va., on Sunday, August 12, 2018. The day marked the anniversary of the deadly protests last year.

Mike Tripp/The News Leader

Protesters maintain a line, slowly backing away from approaching law enforcement in Charlottesville, Va., on Sunday, August 12, 2018. The day marked the anniversary of the deadly protests last year.

Mike Tripp/The News Leader

A line of protesters maintain a line and slowly advance on retreating police officers on Water Street in Charlottesville, Va., on Sunday, August 12, 2018. The day marked the anniversary of the deadly protests last year.

Mike Tripp/The News Leader

Timeline of Sunday memorial and protest coverage

Protestors grow in numbers on and near the downtown mall. Tensions are growing between people and police in areas outside the secure zone. Inside, Heather Heyer's mother has arrived at the site of her daughter's death.

We'll continue to update this page.

1:40 PM:

a woman chalks a message onto the wall while crowd gathers for the anniversary of the moment #HeatherHeyer was killed a year ago today. #Charlottesville #ResilientCville pic.twitter.com/v2DqdVMCqX — Mike Tripp (@RedShirtPhotog) August 12, 2018

1:35 PM:

"There are mothers who lose their children all the time. And we don't seem to give a damn," Susan Bro said to the crowd at the vigil, adding "We have a long way to go" in terms of racial justice. #Charlottesville — Ryan Miller (@RyanW_Miller) August 12, 2018

1:32 PM:

Police presence just outside the secure zone.

Crowds gather to honor Heather Heyer while just outside the intersection police maintain a strong presence.

Holly Marcus / Special to The News Leader,

1:30 PM:

Those gathered raise hands into the air as #HeatherHeyer’s mother visits the place her daughter was killed a year ago today. #Charlottesville #ResilientCville pic.twitter.com/KVnlYrwysw — Mike Tripp (@RedShirtPhotog) August 12, 2018

1:28 PM:

#HeatherHeyer’s mother has arrived to visit the place her daughter was killed a year ago today. #Charlottesville #ResilientCville pic.twitter.com/mOCMvX1V8k — Mike Tripp (@RedShirtPhotog) August 12, 2018

1:20 PM:

Susan Bro and other family members arrive at the corner of 4th and Water streets. She is allowed through the barrier.

Bro hugs other survivors at the scene of the attack.

1:15 PM:

People gather to remember Heather Heyer on 4th Street in Charlottesville

Mike Tripp / The News Leader

As people inside the secure area gather to remember Heather Heyer, here's a summary of the last hour of activity:

A group of protesters from this morning's rally entered the downtown mall through the security checkpoint, perhaps to be part of a memorial service for Heather Heyer, while a large section of protesters who appeared to include protesters from last night broke away from that group and were centered at the bottom of 4th Street outside the perimeter.

Police started pushing them back down 4th Street towards IX Art Park, with a Virginia State Police armored vehicle and bicycles and cruisers following at a safe distance and stopping traffic ahead of the protesters to allow for safe passage across the roads.

As protesters reached IX Art Park, tensions seemed to fizzle out, although protesters took issue with members of the media taking pictures of them. Later, one group came back and walked towards the downtown mall and hung out near the checkpoint but did not go in.

Police may be attempting to avoid being squeezed between memorial services inside the secure zone near 4th Street and outside the secure zone near the same location.

Meanwhile, the empty buses spotted earlier are being moved down Water Street, perhaps towards the site of the memorial service.

Large crowd at memorial site inside the downtown mall perimeter. #ResilientCville pic.twitter.com/CAadHTdpjd — Laura Peters (@peterslaura) August 12, 2018

12:50 PM:

Our reporters are heading back into the secure zone. We'll keep you updated.

Police appear to have set up strong perimeters around both the Lee monument and 4th Street.

12:38 PM:

Police blocked a group of a hundred or more protesters, including some who were not present at the morning rally, attempting to gain access to the street where Heather Heyer was killed a year ago today.

This is not the only group of protesters coming up against the police perimeter.

Just FYI there is still a perimeter around the downtown walking mall. Protestors, some, had walked from Washington Park to downtown. They may have been trying to enter the Heather Heyer memorial but didn’t make it to the checkpoints. Tensions are high here. — Laura Peters (@peterslaura) August 12, 2018

Laura Peters' Facebook Live video contains more information.

We are currently at IX Park with protesters. They’ve made their way down from the walking mall where a line of police kept them out. pic.twitter.com/zfoDJfI9Us — Laura Peters (@peterslaura) August 12, 2018

12:27 PM:

They’ve been backing away from police. Confrontation between protesters and police continues. Protesters have turned to the Downtown Mall. #Charlottesville #ResilientCville pic.twitter.com/aYLWdWtxeE — Mike Tripp (@RedShirtPhotog) August 12, 2018

Around noon protesters were sprayed with something. Our reporter thinks it may have been pepper spray but was not sure.

It was later confirmed as mist from water to cool people off. The smell may have been from the sage earlier in the day.

Confrontation between protesters and police continues. Protesters have turned to the Downtown Mall. #Charlottesville #ResilientCville pic.twitter.com/opTWKRUQBL — Mike Tripp (@RedShirtPhotog) August 12, 2018

Water Street has been blocked between 4th and 2nd streets.

Laura Peters / The News leader

Protesters have turned to the Downtown Mall. Stopping to have bags searched. #Charlottesville #ResilientCville pic.twitter.com/nsp1eifcj7 — Mike Tripp (@RedShirtPhotog) August 12, 2018

Police are blocking a whole group of what are believed to be protesters pic.twitter.com/PjNfxWKn5X — Laura Peters (@peterslaura) August 12, 2018

