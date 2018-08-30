Hiking Havasupai: An Arizona treasure

Folks who hold coveted reservations to hike to the Havasu waterfalls can breathe easy.

The wildly popular destination on the Havasupai Reservation in a remote part of the Grand Canyon will reopen Sept. 1, the Havasupai Tribal Council confirmed Wednesday.

It has been closed to the public since July 11 when flash floods forced the helicopter evacuation of about 200 tourists.

The Havasupai Tribal Council closed the area, famous for its blue-green waterfalls, to repair the campground and make sure the trails are safe.

"The necessary repairs to the trail and campgrounds have been completed and the areas are safe for visitors," tribal spokeswoman Abbie Fink wrote in an email.

Fink said the council wanted to remind visitors to be aware of the potential for more rain (monsoon conditions typically last into September). In addition, temperatures can still top 100 degrees within the canyon at this time of year so visitors should be sure to carry plenty of water.

Opening was delayed for repairs

Flooding at Havasu Falls in July 2018

The campground initially was expected to reopen July 22, but additional heavy rains delayed that.

Since then, people with lodge or campground reservations had to try to reschedule.

Travelers from throughout the world vie for reservations to make the 10-mile hike to the campground and a chance to spend time exploring the highlights: Havasu and Mooney falls.

Hiking and campground permits go on sale each Feb. 1 and competition is fierce. About 350 spots are available per day, and some of those are allocated to commercial outfitters. Most permits for the year are snapped up on the first day.

A similar frenzy takes place every June 1, when reservations at the no-frills Havasupai Lodge open for the following calendar year.

