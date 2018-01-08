SAN FRANCISCO — Google may launch a censored version of its search engine in China in a move that would largely reverse its 2010 decision to withdraw from the country, The Intercept reported.

The news outlet says Google has been working on a project called Dragonfly since last year and has demonstrated a version of the censored search engine to Chinese officials.

The Android app could launch in six to nine months as part of a joint venture with an unnamed partner company, likely in China. It would automatically block websites blacklisted by Beijing as well as search terms on human rights, democracy, religion, and peaceful protest, The Intercept said.

"We provide a number of mobile apps in China, such as Google Translate and Files Go, help Chinese developers, and have made significant investments in Chinese companies like JD.com. But we don’t comment on speculation about future plans," Google said in a statement.

Google was harshly criticized both inside and outside the company for going along with Beijing's restrictions on Internet access, dubbed the "Great Firewall of China," when it entered the Chinese market in 2006. In a congressional hearing that year on the activities of U.S. technology companies in China, Google was called a "functionary of the Chinese government."

The Google China headquarters in Beijing in 2010.

File photo by Andy Wong, AP

Most of Google's services were blocked in China after it stopped censoring search content in March 2010. At the time, the search engine giant's about-face drew praise from politicians and human rights activists.

One of the largest and fastest-growing Internet audiences in the world, China is tempting for U.S. technology companies such as Google and Facebook, which have been making overtures to Beijing. It's unclear if Google will get the green light from Chinese officials with the escalating trade dispute with the U.S.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com