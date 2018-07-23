WASHINGTON – Georgia voters will cast ballots Tuesday in a heated gubernatorial primary runoff that’s drawing close attention from President Donald Trump.

The GOP race is between Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle, who was endorsed by the term-limited Gov. Nathan Deal, and Georgia’s secretary of state, Brian Kemp, who received President Trump's "full and total" endorsement.

The winner will challenge Stacey Abrams, a Democrat who could become the nation's first African-American female governor if she wins in November.

Cagle, in a Monday post on his website, described Trump’s support for Kemp as “crushing” and “a kick in the gut.” He wrote that Kemp will be taking orders from Washington rather than Georgians.

“The President decided to do this because some Washington insiders who have weaseled their way into his ear convinced him to make a power play,” wrote Cagle, who described himself as a Trump supporter. “Why? So they’ll have a Governor who answers to them instead of to Georgians.”

In his second tweet endorsing Kemp, Trump on Saturday described him as “very strong on Crime and Borders, Loves our Military, Vets and the 2nd Amendment.” Trump added that Kemp will be a “GREAT Governor” as Kemp campaigned with Vice President Mike Pence.

Brian Kemp, who is running for Governor of Georgia and has my full endorsement, is campaigning tonight with VP @mike_pence. Brian is very strong on Crime and Borders, LOVES our Military, Vets and the 2nd Amendment. He will be a GREAT Governor! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 21, 2018

Kemp has wielded shotguns in ads and described himself as “a politically incorrect conservative.”

“I’ve got a big truck, just in case I need to round up criminal illegals and take them home myself,” he says in his ad. “Yep, I just said that.”

In a July 18 Facebook post, Kemp touts Trump’s endorsement.

“As governor, I will unapologetically stand with President Trump to secure our border, deport criminal aliens, crush gangs, and ensure a bright and promising future for our families,” he wrote.

The two advanced to a runoff when neither candidate received more than 50 percent of the vote in May's GOP primary. Cagle won nearly 39 percent of the vote while Kemp won more than 25 percent.

Primary runoff election candidates also include Democrats running for two House seats and Republican candidates for lieutenant governor and Georgia secretary of state.

