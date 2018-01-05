A commercial for a Republican candidate in Georgia's gubernatorial race — which features the politician holding a shotgun while seated next to a teenage boy — is drawing condemnation for what critics see as a casual attitude toward gun violence.
WXIA-TV, Atlanta, said that the station received many complaints about the ad, including viewers who called it "offensive" and demanded it be taken off the air.
In the ad, Georgia Secretary of State Brian Kemp sits with a double-barrel shotgun, which he appears to be cleaning as he holds it across his lap with the action open. Seated next to Kemp is "Jake," a young man interested in one of Kemp's daughter's.
Kemp asks Jake the two keys to dating one of his daughters. "Respect, and a healthy appreciation for the Second Amendment," Jake responds as Kemp pops the break-action closed with a click.
"We're gonna get along just fine," Kemp says with a smile, the shotgun aimed roughly at Jake's midsection.
Although the ad was intended to be humorous, many viewers were upset by the casual use of the shotgun.
According to WXIA, one viewer said the commercial "invites violence against unarmed people and somehow justifies using firearms in a totally unwarranted situation."
"I am a conservative who believes in the 2nd amendment but this commercial makes me want to vote for the other side," another viewer told the station.
WXIA said Federal Communications Commission rules prohibit the station from stopping the ads, because a "station is also prohibited from rejecting a political ad from a candidate, despite its content."
"Brian Kemp is a conservative. Get over it," said Kemp for Governor spokesman Ryan Mahoney when asked about the complaints the ad had generated. "He loves his daughters, values our 2nd Amendment rights, and will be an unapologetic fighter for our families as Georgia’s next governor."
Kemp is one of seven Republicans running to replace Gov. Nathan Deal.
