Former president George H.W. Bush has been released from the hospital after nearly two weeks of treatment for an infection.

Bush, 93, was taken to Houston Methodist Hospital on April 22 — the day after attending the funeral for his wife of 73 years. He was hospitalized with an infection that had spread to his blood.

"His doctors report he is doing well and is happy to return home," Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said Friday evening.

Former first lady Barbara Bush was laid to rest last month in Houston. From his wheelchair, her husband greeted both former presidents, including Bill Clinton, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, and members of the public who came to pay their last respects.

Barbara Bush died April 17 at the age of 92.

A form of Parkinson's disease has left Bush dependent on a wheelchair and scooter for mobility in recent years.

He has been hospitalized multiple times over the years, including twice last year. He has also been treated for pneumonia and a broken bone in his neck after falling at his home in Kennebunkport in 2015.

In 2014, Bush spent a week in the hospital after being admitted for shortness of breath.

The Massachusetts native served as president from 1989 to 1993 and was defeated in the 1992 election by Clinton. He also served as President Reagan's vice president, the director of the CIA, GOP chairman, the United Nations ambassador and was twice elected to the House of Representatives.

