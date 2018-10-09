WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's pledge to "drain the swamp" – a metaphor for ending Washington corruption – is one of his best-known refrains.

But the president's oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., is literally up to his neck in some of the murkiest, greenest swamp water out there in a picture shared on his Instagram account Sunday from his weekend trip to Louisiana.

"This is what happens when someone bets me a good sum that there’s no way that the guy from New York City would swim in a gator infested swamp/bayou down in Louisiana," Trump Jr. said in the post. "Easy money!!!"

Trump Jr. didn't just go swimming with the gators. On Saturday, he joined House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., in a $5,000-per-head annual alligator hunt to raise money for Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

Also down on the bayou with Trump Jr. was his new romantic interest, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle.

