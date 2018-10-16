A screenshot of an Instagram post from Kelsey Quayle, who was shot dead in Georgia earlier this month.

Instagram

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — It was around 7 a.m. Monday, Oct. 8.

Folks were starting off their week, filing up at a QuikTrip gas station off Upper Riverdale Road in Clayton County.

Moments later, gunfire.

Police said Kelsey Quayle, 28, was driving down the road to work — just 2,000 feet from being there — when the Mazda 626 she was driving started drifting. Suddenly, her car slammed into oncoming cars. Police said she had been shot. First responders rushed her to the hospital in critical condition, but doctors were unable to save her. Quayle later died.

But a week after the aspiring model's death, police say they're still no closer to finding out who pulled the trigger.

"We've been up and down the road, talking to businesses, looking for any information," said Clayton County Police Cpt. Scott Stubbs. "Nothing has come forward to us at this point."

Surveillance video from a QuikTrip gas station showed the moments before the bullet hit Quayle — all appeared to be quiet. Normal. No signs of a gunman or the danger to come.

Police hope that releasing the surveillance video of the accident scene moments before the crash might help bring forward witnesses or new leads.

Police said Quayle had just moved to Atlanta to pursue a modeling career, but their investigation up to this point doesn't seem to indicate she was targeted in any way, and that it was just an isolated case.

"All the evidence says she was traveling on the roadway and someone fired a weapon into the right side of her vehicle," Stubbs said.

Police said the shooting could be a possible case of road rage, but they'd need witnesses to come forward to help them confirm that theory. They have no suspects.

"We are willing to talk to anyone who may have information," Stubbs said.

Two likely candidates — the drivers of a Suzuki XL-7 and a Ford Escape that Quayle crashed into.

"They may have some information to lead to the person who is responsible here," Stubbs said.

Meanwhile, Quayle's family is trying to understand what could have happened.

"She just moved there, so she didn't know anybody," Quayle's sister Kayleigh told NBC News. "It's just a mystery for all of us."

Kayleigh said she didn't have any enemies or mentioned anything about a stalker or a person who was bugging her — nothing.

Kayleigh said her sister's death has left their family mourning someone who was a light to whoever she came across.

"Kelsey was just the sweetest person," she said. "She was the type of person who could brighten your day up with her personality."

As police search for more information, Quayle's family started a GoFundMe account to help with her medical expenses, but now the family is working to bring her remains back to California for a funeral.

Contributing: Lauren Padgett, WXIA-TV, Atlanta.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com