ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A North Carolina fugitive was arrested in New York after he accidentally dialed 911, authorities say.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff's Office, deputies went to check an address in Lyons east of Rochester after a 911 hang-up call originated from that location Friday at around 8:30 p.m.

There, they found Jesse Graham, 53, who as it turned out was wanted by the Mooresville Police Department in North Carolina for "several charges," police said.

Deputies arrested Graham as a "fugitive of justice" and for unlawful possession of marijuana.

Graham was being held at the Wayne County Jail without bail while he awaits extradition.

