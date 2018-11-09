The massively popular online game "Fortnite" has another mammoth competition set to kick off soon, with even more prize money at stake: $10 million.
North Carolina-based game studio Epic Games announced on Twitter that the six-week Fall Skirmish is coming soon. The total prize money would be a major jackpot escalation over the Summer Skirmish, which ended Sept. 3 and doled out $1.5 million.
That's not the only fun news for "Fortnite" fans. Toy maker Hasbro made a deal with Epic Games for a collection of games and toys inspired by the game. Among the products planned: Nerf Fortnite blasters and a Fortnite-themed Monopoly game.
While Monopoly: Fortnite Edition is scheduled to come out later this fall, the Nerf guns and accessories aren't due until 2019.
