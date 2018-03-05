Martin Winterkorn: The Volkswagen Group CEO resigned in September after the scandal erupted. He poses with a 1950 Beetle.

A federal grand jury has indicted ex-Volkswagen CEO Martin Winterkorn and five other former company executives on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud and violation of the Clean Air Act for their alleged involvement in the diesel car scandal that has engulfed the automaker.

The indictment, unsealed in Detroit, details the plot to fraudulently rig diesel cars in the U.S. to pass emissions tests and then try to keep the information from investigators when it was uncovered in independent tests.

The indictment says engineers working under two of the defendants created a "defeat device" through software that would detect when a car was undergoing emissions testing and engage all its anti-pollution devices, then turn them off when the car was being driven on the highway. The two were Jens Hadler, head of the VW brand engine development department, and Heinz-Jakob Neusser, head of development for the VW brand.

Winterkorn, who was both CEO and chairman, is alleged to have been told of the discrepancy in a memo that stated "a thorough explanation for the dramatic increase in NOx emissions cannot be given to authorities." He then allegedly took part in the coverup with other defendants.

