Kimberlin Brown Pelzer makes a call in her Cathedral City campaign office, August 22, 2018.

Zoe Meyers/The Desert Sun

After playing a classic soap opera villain on CBS for nearly three decades, Republican actress-businesswoman Kimberlin Brown Pelzer now hopes to trade the world of daytime television treachery for Washington, D.C., another world full of characters dedicated to villainizing or vanquishing their rivals.

She’s running to represent California’s 36th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, hoping to unseat three-term Democratic incumbent Rep. Raul Ruiz in order to bring a business-friendly voice to the legislature and support policies like the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which she believes is responsible for economic growth and decreased unemployment.

It has been more than two years since Brown Pelzer spoke at the 2016 Republican National Convention in support of Donald Trump, another television-star-turned-Republican-candidate.

Kimberlin Brown Pelzer works with her campaign manager Brandon Jones in her Cathedral City office, August 22, 2018.

Zoe Meyers/The Desert Sun

On the campaign trail, Brown Pelzer has echoed President Trump’s message on border security, economic growth and giving a voice to citizens who have long felt unrepresented in politics. She’s spent the past month crisscrossing the district meeting with voters and potential campaign contributors, hoping that her focus on small businesses and economic concerns plaguing the middle class will garner enough appeal to vault her to an unexpected victory in the November mid-term elections.

Ruiz has out-raised her by a 20 to 1 margin and, as a first-time candidate for office, Brown Pelzer knows she’s an underdog. But sitting in front of posters and yard signs printed to support her candidacy as well as Proposition 6, the gas tax repeal effort Republicans have adopted as an election-year rallying cry, she said she can feel the momentum she’s amassed throughout her campaign and believes Republicans, six years after the defeat of Rep. Mary Bono, still have a chance to wrest the 36th District from the Democrats’ possession, if they champion policies that reduce the size of government.

“They say they're for the middle class, and yet who does this tax affect the most?” she asked, referring to California Democrats and Senate Bill 1, the 2017 gas and car tax hike that Prop. 6 aims to repeal.

“The middle class,” she said, answering her question. “The top one percent — they can afford that tax hike.”

Posters for the California GOP hang next to a "repeal the gas tax" sign in the Cathedral City office of Kimberlin Brown Pelzer, August 22, 2018.

Zoe Meyers/The Desert Sun

In addition to working as an actress, Brown Pelzer also manages a slew of Southern California-based businesses, mostly in San Diego County, where she lived until purchasing her Palm Springs condo in 2017. On the campaign trail, Brown Pelzer has highlighted her experiences as a small business owner and uses it to draw distinction between her and Ruiz, who worked as an emergency room physician before being elected to Congress.

As a small business owner, Brown Pelzer has long felt frustrated with the obstacles the government places in front of businesses and her commitment to reducing government overreach, she said, is one of the primary reasons that compelled her to run for Congress.

Brown Pelzer was born in Northern California to a family of farmers and ranchers and grew up between there and Southern California, where her mother moved when she was young, she said. The entrepreneurial spirit she’s touted on the campaign trail motivated her even as a teenager; she sold flowers and washed cars until age 19, when she began her modeling career, working in both the United States and Japan.

She soon transitioned into acting and, in 1991, CBS hired her on a short contract to play Sheila Carter on "The Young and The Restless." She originally thought the role would only last several months and intended to use her salary to pay for additional schooling so she could enter the real estate industry, but she ended up playing Carter for 28 years, on both "The Young and The Restless" and "The Bold and The Beautiful."

In 1993, Brown Pelzer was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award and, in 2017, Soap Opera Digest called her one of the “all-time great daytime villains.” Her character became famous for stealing a baby, locking her mother in a mental institution, and trying to drown her arch-nemesis Lauren Fenmore in a hot tub.

“She’s a fun character to play. I get to be evil and get paid for it and get away with it,” Brown Pelzer said of Sheila. “With all of her bad decisions, she was just trying to get love.”

On the campaign trail, Brown Pelzer has said that working in Hollywood, where she believes Democrats make a majority of her industry, has taught her how to reach across the aisle and collaborate with people in spite of disagreements, a skill she believes complements her experiences as a small business owner.

According to a financial disclosure report she filed with the Clerk of the House of Representatives, Brown Pelzer and her husband, Gary, manage Action Beach, Inc, a beach and water sports rental business in San Diego and Circle S, Inc, a sports fishing business that also operates fuel docks. Brown Pelzer said she also owns ATMs throughout California, including one at the Riviera Hotel in Palm Springs.

She said environmental regulations passed by naive legislators dictate the way her businesses on the docks in San Diego deal with everything from rain to bird droppings.

“I am no longer allowed to even use saltwater to wash off our docks. I have to pick up bird droppings with white rags and dispose of them in containers,” she explained. “And literally, we have buckets and my employees will go outside when it rains and they’re capturing rainwater.”

Brown Pelzer champions the tax reform passed by Congress and signed by President Trump in 2017 and said the new policy has enabled businesses like hers to grow, hire new employees and purchase additional machinery. Unlike Ruiz, who has said the tax cuts disproportionately benefit the wealthy, Brown Pelzer promises to protect the cuts from being overturned if elected to Congress.

Kimberlin Brown Pelzer holds up a poster criticizing Congressman Raul Ruiz's position on tax reform at an event held at the East Valley Republican Women Headquarters in La Quinta, Calif., August 22, 2018.

Zoe Meyers/The Desert Sun

Many candidates campaigning on their experiences as business owners decry how tax increases and overregulation put an undue burden on the private sector, but Brown Pelzer also attributed her views on border security to her business experiences.

“Somebody breaks into my business, I put up a camera,” she said, analogizing the U.S.-Mexico border to a small business. “Does it stop everything? No, but it slows it down. If that doesn't work, I put up bars. Somebody could still break in, but it slows it down.”

Both the Republican and Democratic parties have focused their attention and campaign contributions on the seven Republican-held congressional districts Hillary Clinton won in 2016, but going into the finals weeks of campaign season, Brown Pelzer said she relishes the role of underdog and has defied expectations in the past.

“When people tell me there's something I can't do it really makes me want to prove them wrong. So it started with modeling, it went into acting and into business. And now it's gone into this race,” she said.

