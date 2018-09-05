Ford updates F-150 Ford introduces the new 2018 Ford F-150, seen here in the Platinum version 01 / 06 Ford introduces the new 2018 Ford F-150, seen here in the Platinum version 01 / 06

2018 Ford F-150 takes on the mud

Ford

Ford Motor faces a complete production shutdown of its profit-driving F-150 pickups after a fire at a parts manufacturer.

"It is a very fluid situation," company spokeswoman Kelli Felker said Tuesday.

A major fire at Meridian Magnesium Products in Eaton Rapids, Mich., on May 2 created an unavoidable disruption. Ford has been working with the die-cast parts manufacturer since the incident.

The truck side of the Ford Kansas City Assembly Plant in Missouri shut down this week because of the parts shortage caused by the fire, sending about 3,600 workers home, Felker confirmed.

A decision is pending on when or if the Dearborn, Mich., Truck Plant will shut down, which would affect another 4,000 workers.

"We will be making that decision shortly," Felker said.

The F-150, America's top-selling vehicle, is built only at the two sites. No date has been set for reopening the Kansas City plant, Felker confirmed.

A United Auto Workers official in Dearborn, Mich., where Ford is based, distributed an alert to workers warning of potential job disruption.

"The company has informed us that we have enough parts to build vehicles through Thursday," reads the letter from Burkie Morris, UAW president and chairman at the Dearborn Truck Plant. "The company is meeting continuously to find a solution."

The letter said Ford is working to find another maker who can take over and supply parts that are no longer available.

More: Elon Musk puts his money where his mouth is: buys $9.85M more shares of Tesla

More: Dish Network revenue drops

More: Death on foot: Pedestrian fatalities skyrocket in U.S.

"Adjustments and changes are being made hour by hour as the company is engaged in getting the parts needed to maintain our normal production schedule," the letter said.

Felker said, "We are working closely with the supplier to manage the situation and to determine next steps."

Analysts and the company said F-150 inventory is fine for now but the situation is volatile. But Ford can't have inventories drawn down too much without feeling a impact on the bottom line.

"The F-Series is the profit machine for Dearborn," said Dave Sullivan, manager of product analysis at AutoPacific Inc. "They should be able to weather a short-term shutdown. But if this goes longer than a week, it could really hurt second-quarter performance."

In April alone, Ford built 29,572 trucks in Kansas City and 31,482 trucks in Dearborn.

Stephanie Brinley, senior analyst at IHS Markit, said it too early to panic.

"It's a little early," she said. "Not yet."

The Kansas City plant also builds the Ford Transit, its big commercial van, with the help of about 3,400 workers. They have not been impacted by the shutdown, Felker said. But the fire affected production at the Fiat Chrysler plant in Windsor, Ontario, that produces the Chrysler Pacifica minivan.

Fiat Chrysler spokeswoman Jodi Tinson said, "The company is adjusting production schedules as needed to minimize plant downtime, but will make up any lost production."

Windsor Assembly employs 6,100 workers on three shifts, according to the company. In addition to the Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid, the plant produces the Dodge Grand Caravan.



Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com