PORTLAND, Maine – Who says a dollar doesn't go far anymore?

For student filmmakers at the Blaenau Gwent Film Academy in Wales, $1 was enough to buy the rights to a Stephen King work. 

The horror writer sold the U.K. students movie rights to "Stationary Bike," a story about a man who uses a stationary bike to improve his health. As he begins to imagine a more interesting landscape for his rides, things start to get weird. (It's Stephen King, remember?)

Kevin Phillips, a tutor at the school, tells The Boston Globe the $1 deal is "great for our students who are fans of his writing and a great scoop for the academy."

You won't be seeing the kids' efforts in your local multiplex. Aside from the fact they're, well, in Wales, the purchase was made through King's "Dollar Babies" program, meaning they gave permission to make a noncommercial film.

King’s website currently lists 30 stories that are not under contract for movies, meaning they are "available for film students who want to try their hands at a Stephen King story.” Anyone can apply.

Phillips said his students, who range in age from 7 to 18 years old, plan to start filming their project in around three months.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com