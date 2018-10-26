In this undated photo released by the Broward County Sheriff's office, Cesar Sayoc is seen in a booking photo in Miami. Federal authorities took Sayoc, 56, of Aventura, Fla., into custody Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 in Florida in connection with the mail-bomb scare that earlier widened to 12 suspicious packages, the FBI and Justice Department said. (Broward County Sheriff's Office via AP)

The Florida man who federal authorities have arrested in connection with a string of homemade bombs sent to outspoken critics of President Donald Trump is linked to Twitter accounts that show support for top state Republicans and disdain for Democrat Andrew Gillum.

Recent activity in what appear to be two social media accounts of suspect Cesar Sayok Jr., 56, of Aventura, paints a picture of a staunch supporter of Trump and Ron DeSantis, the GOP nominee for governor who the president has endorsed, as well as Republican Gov. Rick Scott. Other posts vilify Gillum, Tallahassee's mayor, who is locked in a fierce gubernatorial contest with DeSantis.

A Wednesday post included an anti-Gillum meme with the caption "$500,000 SOROS PUPPET" and a photo of the liberal philanthropist George Soros, who has contributed to Gillum's campaign and had a bomb delivered to his home this week, holding a puppet meant to resemble Gillum.

A day earlier, a meme posted on a second Twitter account falsely asserted Gillum, and African-American candidate, wants “his people” to get “paid back” for slavery. Others poke fun at Gillum for using the “race card” in his bid for governor and falsely state Gillum has vowed to “make Florida a sanctuary state for illegal aliens.”

In a statement, Gillum said there is "no evidence" that his political offices were targeted by Sayok, adding that the campaign is in close contact with the authorities as the situation unfolds.

"It is fortunate that the evil intent of the bomber has not been realized. I call on all political leaders to cease the dangerous rhetoric of hatred and division that is poisoning our society," Gillum said in a statement.

DeSantis also condemned the actions of the suspect.

"Violence and threats of violence have no place in our society and I applaud our law enforcement personnel for acting swiftly," DeSantis said. "This is a good versus evil issue, and when you send a pipe bomb through the mail you choose evil."

Jamie Van Pelt, Gillum’s chief of staff, said he is not aware of Soyak ever attempting to make any contact with the mayor through City Hall, but the city is screening for any connections

Gillum’s high-profile status as a gubernatorial candidate and his attacks on the Trump administration also have prompted city officials to work closely with the Tallahassee Police Department, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the U.S. Postal Service to ensure all incoming mail to City Hall is clear of any suspicious devices.

“As you may have seen in the news today, suspicious packages were sent to some media outlets and political figures around the nation,” City Manager Reese Goad said in an email to staff on Wednesday. “While there is no known threat currently in Tallahassee, we are taking precautions to ensure everyone’s safety.”

