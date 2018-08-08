First look: Here's the inside of Amtrak's new Acela Express fleet
01 / 08
Amtrak has revealed the interiors on its new Acela Express fleet on the Northeast Corridor. The new trains are scheduled to enter service in 2021.
02 / 08
The new Acela trainsets will feature spacious and smooth leather seats, with integrated in-seat lighting and personal electrical outlets.
03 / 08
The new Acela trainsets include an advanced seat reservation system that distinguishes seat availability.
04 / 08
A streamlined overhead luggage storage will be offered in the new Acela trainsets.
05 / 08
Each seat in the new Acela trainsets will provide spacious, high-end comfort with in-seat lighting and personal electrical outlets.
06 / 08
The new trainsets will include Wi-Fi, an advanced seat reservation system, and LED screens in each train car that will provide real time information.
07 / 08
The articulated design allows customers to easily and smoothly move between train cars, with large vestibule areas.
08 / 08
The new Acela trainsets features spacious ADA-compliant restrooms with a 60-inch diameter turning radius.
636693368605664629-Interior-4-First-Class-670x335.jpg
A streamlined overhead luggage storage will be offered in the new Acela trainsets.
ALSTOM SA 2018. Design & Styling / AVELIA Liberty ™

Amtrak will introduce a new Acela Express fleet on its popular Northeast Corridor in 2021.

The new trains, which Amtrak gave a first look at on Wednesday, will provide a smoother and more comfortable ride.

The interiors will have more spacious leather seats with lighting, electrical outlets and USB ports. Each seat will have dual tray tables with a large and small option.

Seatbacks will have handles to help travelers walk through the train.

Each train car will have six LED screens to provide real time information such as location, train speed and conductor announcements.

Amtrak revamps its food and beverage menu

Other amenities will include Wi-Fi and an advanced seat reservation system. Overhead luggage compartments will be streamlined. Bathrooms will be large and ADA-compliant with a 60-inch diameter turning radius.

“The next generation of Acela trains will set a new standard for rail service in the U.S., providing our customers with a superior travel experience,” Caroline Decker, vice president of the Amtrak Northeast Corridor Service Line, said in a written statement.

The new trainsets will accommodate 386 passengers, an increase of about 30 percent.

Amtrak got the feedback of customers to design the new trains.

Amtrak installs nursing rooms after petitions

The prototype of the new trainsets, which is in production at Alstom’s manufacturing plant in Hornell, New York, will be ready in 2019.

Amtrak will begin rolling out the completed trains in 2021, with all the trains in service by the end of 2022. In the meantime, Amtrak is investing $4 million in a refresh of interiors of the Acela Express trains currently in service.   

Amtrak has made other improvements to its service in recent months, including new food and beverage menus

Amtrak interiors through the years
01 / 18
In connection with the start of Amtrak service in May 1971, the company handpicked approximately 1,200 cars from a total pool of 3,000 held by the two dozen predecessor railroads that had handed over their passenger service obligations to Amtrak. Many of these inherited cars wore various paint schemes, which is why these early years are sometimes referred to as Amtrak's "Rainbow Era."
02 / 18
A lot of effort was put into modernizing the cars, as seen in this 1973 image of a refurbished dome-pub car, which had originally been built in 1947 by the Budd Company as an observation lounge for the Chicago, Burlington and Quincy Railroad’s Twin Cities Zephyr (Chicago-Minneapolis). As noted in Amtrak’s employee magazine, a “warm but vibrant blend of red, violet and purple sets the basic mood for friendly mingling.” While refurbishing older equipment, Amtrak also began planning for the purchase of brand new stainless-steel single-level and bi-level cars.
03 / 18
The new single-level cars, later known as Amfleet, were based on the design of the Metroliner cars shown here. The Metroliners were used as a prototype due to their popularity among travelers on the high-speed Metroliner service between Washington, D.C., and New York City.
04 / 18
Starting in late 1973, Amtrak ordered the first of what was ultimately 492 Amfleet cars, touting their “Floor tracks permitting variable seat spacing and other configuration changes [that] will allow us to maximize revenue as well as to provide varying interior arrangements.”
05 / 18
By December 1975, the Budd Company produced a finished Amfleet car every working day.
06 / 18
The Amfleet featured five-car configurations, two of which were coaches: an 84-seat version for use on short-distance corridor services and a 60-seat version used on long-distance routes. Shown here is a view into an Amclub, which had two-by-two coach seating on one end, a standard food service unit in the center and two-by-one club car seating on the other end. The club car section, also known as Amclub, was staffed by an attendant who provided at-seat food and beverage service. The other food service cars had coach seating at one end and either tables (Amdinette) or additional coach seating (Amcafe) at the other end.
07 / 18
Here, in spring 1973, members of the Amtrak Design Group – tasked with revitalizing equipment and facilities – examine manufacturers’ prototypes of coach seats recently ordered for many Amtrak routes. The textile pattern on the seat appears quite similar to what was ultimately chosen for the new Amfleet cars.
08 / 18
The first of the new single-level Amfleet cars went into revenue service on Aug. 7, 1975, on the Statesman (Washington-Boston). Four days earlier, Amtrak invited employees and their families on a test run between Washington and Philadelphia to gauge reactions to the car interiors and the ride quality. This ticket not only guaranteed a spot on the train, but could also be kept as a memento of this special trip.
09 / 18
Early advertisements touted the cars’ “dual temperature control system ... plush carpeting ... and wider, more comfortable reclining seats to relax in.” Drop-down tray tables allowed passengers to “... eat, drink or even get some work done, right at your seat.” Seats were covered in a multi-hued, floral-inspired pattern incorporating pink, red and purple.
10 / 18
Amclub seats featured a more subdued red pattern. Here the club car attendant serves customers at their seats.
11 / 18
In 1980, Amtrak ordered an additional 125 Amfleet coach cars and 25 lounge cars – known as Amfleet II – for use on long-distance overnight routes. They are similar in exterior appearance to their Amfleet I predecessors, but include only one vestibule and the coaches were modified on the interior for a more spacious layout. This eye-catching striped material incorporating red, orange, blue and white was used in the new cars and later became standard for Amfleet. The fabric was employed as early as 1979 on refurbished Metroliner cars.
12 / 18
In the late 1990s and early 2000s, as part of the Capstone Program to support the launch of Acela Regional service (later rebranded Northeast Regional), many of the Amfleet cars were refurbished at Amtrak’s Bear Shops in Delaware. Electrical and mechanical systems were overhauled; wheels and running gear renewed; and luggage areas, flooring, walls, lighting and seats upgraded. Important changes were made to the restrooms to ensure accessibility. The current blue color scheme dates from this period; the seat upholstery incorporates touches of yellow and green that catch the eye.
13 / 18
In Amfleet business class cars, which offer customers more legroom, many seats are upholstered in a rich blue fabric with a subtle triangle motif for visual interest. On the Carolinian (Charlotte-Raleigh-New York) shown in this image, train attendant Heber Lopez offers a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage to a customer.
14 / 18
Under the latest Amfleet refresh, the interior color palette will incorporate neutral gray tones, which are already used on the premium Acela Express (Washington-Boston) service.
15 / 18
Under the latest Amfleet refresh, the interior color palette will incorporate neutral gray tones, which are already used on the premium Acela Express (Washington-Boston) service.
16 / 18
Under the latest Amfleet refresh, the interior color palette will incorporate neutral gray tones, which are already used on the premium Acela Express (Washington-Boston) service.
17 / 18
Under the latest Amfleet refresh, the interior color palette will incorporate neutral gray tones, which are already used on the premium Acela Express (Washington-Boston) service. Blue accents in the headrest will appear in Business-class seating.
18 / 18
Under the latest Amfleet refresh, the interior color palette will incorporate neutral gray tones, which are already used on the premium Acela Express (Washington-Boston) service. Blue accents in the headrest will appear in Business-class seating.
First look: Amtrak's next-generation Acela fleet
01 / 13
Amtrak's next-generation high-speed rail will replace the current Acela Express equipment and start service in 2021.
02 / 13
Amtrak's next-generation high-speed rail will replace the current Acela Express equipment and start service in 2021.
03 / 13
Amtrak's next-generation high-speed rail will replace the current Acela Express equipment and start service in 2021.
04 / 13
Amtrak's next-generation high-speed rail will replace the current Acela Express equipment and start service in 2021.
05 / 13
Amtrak's next-generation high-speed rail will replace the current Acela Express equipment and start service in 2021.
06 / 13
Amtrak's next-generation high-speed rail will replace the current Acela Express equipment and start service in 2021.
07 / 13
Amtrak's next-generation high-speed rail will replace the current Acela Express equipment and start service in 2021.
08 / 13
Amtrak's next-generation high-speed rail will replace the current Acela Express equipment and start service in 2021.
09 / 13
Amtrak's next-generation high-speed rail will replace the current Acela Express equipment and start service in 2021.
10 / 13
Amtrak's next-generation high-speed rail will replace the current Acela Express equipment and start service in 2021.
11 / 13
Amtrak's next-generation high-speed rail will replace the current Acela Express equipment and start service in 2021.
12 / 13
Amtrak's next-generation high-speed rail will replace the current Acela Express equipment and start service in 2021.
13 / 13
Amtrak's next-generation high-speed rail will replace the current Acela Express equipment and start service in 2021.
amtrak upgrade
01 / 19
Mark Yachmetz, Amtrak's vice president for Northeast Corridor business development, describes improvements planned for carpeting, seat cushions and lighting in 450 cars such as the one he is standing in Nov. 13, 2017, in Washington's Union Station.
02 / 19
Amtrak is updating the seating on 450 Northeast Regional cars with simulated leather seat cushions, which will replace the blue fabric seen here Nov. 13, 2017, at Washington's Union Station.
03 / 19
Amtrak is updating carpeting, seat cushions and lighting on 450 Northeast Regional trains as shown here in coach seating on Nov. 13, 2017, at Washington's Union Station.
04 / 19
Amtrak's coach seats on Northeast Regional trains will have simulated leather cushions as shown at Washington's Union Station on Nov. 13, 2017.
05 / 19
Amtrak's Northeast Regional trains will have the same space between seats, which is 39 inches in coach seats shown Nov. 13, 2017, at Washington's Union Station with a tray table lowered, and 46 inches in business class.
06 / 19
Amtrak is replacing carpeting on 450 cars in the Northeast Corridor, as seen here in business class Nov. 13, 2017, at Washington's Union Station. Improvements are being phased in, and the wainscoting on the wall panel will also be replaced.
07 / 19
Mark Yachmetz, Amtrak's vice president for Northeast Corridor business development, stands among coach seats updated with new carpeting and simulated-leather seat cushions on Nov. 13, 2017, at Washington's Union Station.
08 / 19
Amtrak is replacing the carpeting, seat cushions and lighting in 450 cars on the Northeast Corridor, as shown here in business class designated by the blue panel at the top of the seats on Nov. 13, 2017, at Washington's Union Station.
09 / 19
Amtrak is updating carpeting, seat cushions and lighting in 450 cars on the Northeast Corridor, including business class seating with a table shown Nov. 13, 2017, at Washington's Union Station.
10 / 19
Amtrak is updating furnishings on 450 cars on the Northeast Corridor with simulated-leather cushions shown here in business class on Nov. 13, 2017, at Washington's Union Station. Improvements are being phased in, and these curtains have not yet been changed.
11 / 19
Amtrak's business-class seats with new simulated-leather cushions are shown Nov. 13, 2017, at Washington's Union Station.
12 / 19
Mark Yachmetz, Amtrak's vice president for Northeast Corridor business development, stands Nov. 13, 2017, at Washington's Union Station among updated business-class seats on one of the 450 cars that are being renovated with new carpeting, seat cushions and lighting for a better customer experience.
13 / 19
Amtrak is replacing incandescent and fluorescent lights on 450 Northeast Corridor cars with these LED lights shown Nov. 13, 2017 at Washington's Union Station, which are brighter and have a whiter light.
14 / 19
LED lighting on renovated Amtrak train cars brings a brighter, whiter light than the previous incandescent and fluorescent lights, shown here in coach on Nov. 13, 2017, at Washington's Union Station.
15 / 19
Amtrak is replacing lights on 450 Northeast Corridor cars because the new LED lights are brighter than the previous incandescent and fluorescent lights shown here in coach on Nov. 13, 2017, at Washington's Union Station.
16 / 19
As Amtrak renovates 450 train cars on the Northeast Corridor, restroom floor tiles are being replaced with single panels, as seen here Nov. 13, 2017, at Washington's Union Station, to improve cleanliness and reduce smells.
17 / 19
Mark Yachmetz, Amtrak's vice president for Northeast Corridor business development, stands amid the updated seating Nov. 13, 2017, at Washington's Union Station that he says will be phased in on 450 cars between now and early May.
18 / 19
A luggage rack on a renovated Amtrak train on Nov. 13, 2017, at Washington's Union Station.
19 / 19
Amtrak is replacing the carpeting, seat cushions and lighting on 450 cars of its Northeast Regional trains such as this one seen Nov. 13, 2017, at Washington's Union Station. The $16 million in improvements are being phased in and are scheduled to be completed by early May 2018.
Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com