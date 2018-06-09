Sexual misconduct survivors shed light on abuses in Hollywood in October 2017 and the world took notice — the stories of a few were quickly echoed and amplified by millions who catapulted the #MeToo viral hashtag into a cultural movement.

Ahead of the one-year anniversary, USA TODAY wants to continue the conversation by sharing the voices of people who have experienced sexual harassment and assault in the entertainment industry.

The result is the latest piece of USA TODAY’s 94% Project, which began in December 2017 with an exclusive survey in partnership with The Creative Coalition, Women in Film and Television, and the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Of the 843 who responded, 94 percent said they have experienced some form of sexual harassment or assault during their careers in Hollywood.

In this installment, eight people share their stories and perspectives on what needs to change to rid the industry, and country, of sexual misconduct. Several worked with a team of more than 20 female filmmakers to use their personal experiences to create a public service announcement to further the momentum of the #MeToo movement earlier this year. Most are sharing their stories publicly for the first time.

Morgana McKenzie

As a young camera operator, Morgana McKenzie says she was harassed by a colleague: He would rip the camera rig off her shoulders and yell at her if she gave him directions. She says the daily harassment turned physical as he forced himself on her after giving her a ride home from set.

Tish Arana

The #MeToo movement has triggered a painful memory for actor Tish Arana, who says she received unwanted sexual attention from a Hollywood insider almost a decade ago. When she rebuffed his advances, she says he grew angry and told her she'd never make it in Hollywood.

Miriam Mayer

Miriam Mayer worked as a ghostwriter with an established male composer at the beginning of her career in Hollywood (one of the most underrepresented areas for women in the industry). Until one day when she went to his home-studio to drop off tapes of the music, he grabbed her by the shoulders and kissed her, leaving her anxious and scared to go back.

“I really wanted/needed that job, it was a great opportunity, but I couldn’t go back. There was no one to report to,” she said.

Zakiya Moore

Zakiya Moore works for a camera rental house and gives out her business card with her personal number when networking. She says one man took advantage of the situation by continuously contacting her on a personal level until she blocked his phone number.

Puppett

While working as an actor and director, Puppett says colleagues often make their sexuality a topic of conversation in ways that they say are uncomfortable and unnecessary.

Ava Benjamin Shorr

Ava Benjamin Shorr is a director of photography and transgender. It only took a few weeks after transitioning full time to experience sexual harassment, Shorr says, but believes more diversity in hiring practices can improve the experience for employees on set.

Anonymous 1

This short film producer tells the story of a teaching moment she had with a male colleague about sexualized remarks he made in a meeting that made her feel uncomfortable. But what she thought was a productive conversation turned into a case of retaliation. USA TODAY has verified her identity but is honoring for request for anonymity due to fear of reprisal.

Anonymous 2

While working as a video editor, she related several instances of harassment, including an unwanted kiss from a much older board member who grabbed her by the shoulders. Afterwards, she says HR warned her that reporting the incident could result in retaliation and being blacklisted. The experiences pushed her to leave the industry, leaving her grieving the career she lost. USA TODAY has verified her identity but is honoring for request for anonymity due to fear of reprisal.

