A tanker truck carrying flammable material exploded Monday in the Italian city of Bologna, killing at least two people and injuring up to 70 in a huge fireball.

Part of a highway collapsed after the explosion. The 60 to 70 injuries included severe burns, according to Italian police.

The truck was carrying liquefied petroleum gas, according to the ANSA news agency, but authorities couldn’t confirm the material.

"My car is still under the flyover, I am waiting to see if and when I can get it back," Marco Rosadini, from Arezzo, Italy, told ANSA. "At one point, we heard a violent explosion. I thought it was an attack."

A police video showed the tanker failing to brake and plowing into the rear of a truck stopped in traffic, with flames exploding on impact. Another truck appeared to hit the tanker from behind.

Flames from the explosion set off secondary blasts in a new car lot below, according to the Italian television station Sky TG24.

A woman living about two-thirds of a mile from the blast said many residents had to leave due to the black smoke.

“I was in the house and I heard a huge bang and screams from the window. I saw a huge plume of smoke,” Crisina Felicani told Sky TG24. “There was panic in the neighborhood, because it wasn’t clear what happened.”

