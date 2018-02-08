The 2017 Ram 1500 Lone Star Silver.

FCA US LLC

Fiat Chrysler is recalling about 1.1 million pickups in the U.S. to fix a defect that could result in their tailgates flying open while in motion.

The automaker issued a recall to fix the power-locking mechanisms in the tailgates of certain Ram pickup trucks.

The company said it had not identified any injuries or accidents connected to the defect.

The recall covers a portion of Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 pickup trucks from the 2015 through 2017 model years.

Pickups in that range with manual tailgate locking are not affected. Pickups with eight-foot cargo beds are also not affected.

The recently redesigned 2019 Ram is also not affected. Engineers installed a different system for that model.

Fiat Chrysler said it's important for customers to remember "that all loose cargo should be secured while driving, as stated in the operating manuals of the affected vehicles."

