Lawyers for Brock Turner, the former Stanford University swimmer whose conviction and sentencing cast a national spotlight on treatment of sexual assault cases, sought a new trial Tuesday before a three-judge panel in San Jose.

The judges should rule on the request within 90 days.

In papers filed in December, his lawyers said the initial trial was “a detailed and lengthy set of lies.” Although Turner has been released from jail, a new trial could help overturn his mandatory lifetime requirement to register as a sex offender.

Turner, 22, was convicted in March 2016 of assault with intent to commit rape of an intoxicated/unconscious person and related charges stemming from an attack outside a Stanford fraternity in January 2015.

The victim, identified as Emily Doe, read an emotional 7,000-word statement during the sentencing detailing the impact to her life and the horror of the 2015 attack. Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Aaron Persky sentenced Turner, who could have faced 14 years in prison, to six months behind bars.

More: Today's talker: Good riddance to judge in Brock Turner's case

More: Judge who gave Brock Turner lenient sentence recalled

The sentencing outraged victims' rights advocates. And Turner served only about half of that time due to good behavior in jail.

The victim statement, however, quickly went viral, drawing more than 10 million views within four days and resonating with thousands of sexual assault survivors across the nation.

The state Legislature noticed, and later that year Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill that toughens penalties for attacks on unconscious victims.

Last month Persky became the first California jurist recalled from the bench in 86 years.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com