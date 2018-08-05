Driving across the USA in a 1926 Ford Model T Last spring, author Tom Cotter and photographer Michael Alan Ross set out to recreate the early thrills of the road by driving across the USA in a 1926 Model T. Cotter shares some of the highlights: The One World Trade Center stands behind the Something Special before the start of the journey. 01 / 18 Last spring, author Tom Cotter and photographer Michael Alan Ross set out to recreate the early thrills of the road by driving across the USA in a 1926 Model T. Cotter shares some of the highlights: The One World Trade Center stands behind the Something Special before the start of the journey. 01 / 18

The early days of road travel were notoriously difficult. Between bad roads, mechanical breakdowns and lack of consistent fuel sources, setting off on a long distance trip by car was never a sure thing.

Last spring, author Tom Cotter and photographer Michael Alan Ross set out to recreate the early thrills of the road by driving across the USA in a 1926 Ford Model T. Their route took them from Times Square to the Golden Gate Bridge, with much of the ride on the historic Lincoln Highway, the USA's first cross-country thoroughfare.

Cotter and Ross documented their experiences in the new book FORD MODEL T COAST TO COAST ($35, Motorbooks), and shared a preview of some of their most memorable moments in the slideshow above.

