Are you a fan of coffee? How about a fan of beer? If you answered "yes" and "yes," then we have some great news for you.

Dunkin' and Harpoon Brewery have teamed up to bring fans the Harpoon Dunkin' Coffee Porter, an alcoholic beverage that combines the taste of Dunkin's Espresso Blend Coffee with Harpoon's famous craft beer.

It's described to have a malty taste with the aromas of espresso and dark chocolate; a balanced and smooth brew offering robust and roasty notes, the press release said.

It has a 6 percent ABV and pairs perfectly with hearty stews, seasonal desserts, tailgating and of course, Dunkin's signature donuts.

The drink is only available this fall in select East Coast stores.

Dunkin'

