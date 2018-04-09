Tia Coleman, center in front row, was surrounded by family as she spoke about about how her life has changed since losing her husband and three children in the duck boat tragedy in Branson, Mo., during a press conference held at her home in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. Coleman and her family members began a petition on Change.org to encourage support for a Senate bill that would require duck boats to either be reengineered for safety or banned altogether.

Jenna Watson/IndyStar

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis woman who lost her husband, three children and five other relatives in the sinking of a Missouri duck boat filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the tour-boat operators and manufacturer.

"This tragedy was the predictable and predicted result of decades of unacceptable,

greed-driven and willful ignorance of safety by the duck boat industry," lawyers for Tia Coleman said in the lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Missouri.

Sixteen of 29 passengers died July 19 when a duck boat sank during stormy weather in Table Rock Lake near Branson, Missouri. A crew member also died.

Nine members of the Coleman family were killed including Tia's husband, Glenn Coleman, 40; daughter Arya Coleman,1; and sons Evan Coleman, 7, and Reece Coleman, 9.

“I know that nothing can ever bring back my family," Coleman said in a statement, "but I hope that through the justice system — and citizen action to ban deadly duck boats — we can spare other families the kind of unimaginable pain and heartbreak I live with every day.

"These boats can never be allowed to kill again.”

Ripley Entertainment Inc., the parent company of the tour operator and the duck boat manufacturer, told IndyStar it can't comment on pending litigation. In a statement on its website, Ripley says the business hasn't operated since the duck boat sank.

Tia Coleman talks about how her life has changed since losing her husband and three children in the duck boat tragedy in Branson, Mo., during a press conference held at her home in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Aug. 14, 2018. "I never want another family ever to have to go through this," Coleman said. Coleman and her family members began a petition on Change.org to encourage support for a Senate bill that would require duck boats to either be reengineered for safety or banned altogether.

Jenna Watson/IndyStar

At least 10 other lawsuits have been filed on behalf of other victims, including the five other Coleman family members.

Tia Coleman leveled blame squarely on Ripley Entertainment, which she claims had been warned years ago that duck boats could be deadly.

"If they really supported the families, they never would have put us into what they knew were dangerous duck boats in the face of an oncoming storm," Tia Coleman said in the statement, released by her attorney.

"We trusted them," Coleman said, "and they took our children, husbands, fathers, mothers, grandfathers, grandmothers, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends."

Coleman's lawsuit demands that Ripley shut down duck boat operations worldwide and calls on the rest of the duck boat industry to close until the safety systems are improved. The lawsuit also seeks unspecified compensatory, punitive and other damages.

Coleman's lawyers say there have been 26 deaths linked to six previous duck boat tragedies in the U.S. and Canada dating back to 1999.

Coleman's lawyers say the National Transportation Safety Board warned in 2002 that duck boat canopies pose an "unacceptable risk" to passenger safety. The NTSB report urged owners and manufacturers to remove the canopies and make the boats tougher to sink.

Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley filed a lawsuit Friday under the state's consumer protection law seeking to force the industry to adopt new safety measures.

Meanwhile, the U.S. attorney's office for the Western District of Missouri launched a criminal investigation into the duck boat tragedy and on Aug. 29 asked a judge to order a temporary pause in all civil lawsuits filed against the operators. Prosecutors believe the discovery process in the civil suits could jeopardize the criminal probe.

